SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Salary after 7th CPC: Check Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion Policy

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Salary after 7th CPC: Know about the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD salary structure notified by the commission. Also, check out the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD pay scale along with the salary here.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Salary after 7th CPC: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD recruitment notification. The official notification was released on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The commission has announced around 990 vacancies for the aforesaid profile in the India Meteorological Department.

As per the notification, the selected candidates will get paid as per the level 6 as per the 7th pay commission. With that, the admissible pay scale for the Scientific Assistant IMD is equivalent to INR 35,400 - 1,12,400. Upon calculation, it is expected that candidates will be able to draw a monthly salary equal to Rs. 63,378. This monthly salary is going to be inclusive of all the allowances.

The notification also suggests that post-appointment candidates will be called to attend the training period for a fixed duration. Talking about career growth, the candidates after completion of the service period will eligible to write the promotional exams. This will enable the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD to get promoted to senior profiles.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Salary Structure

As per the official notification of the SSC, the candidates selected on the Scientific Assistant IMD profile will get a salary as per level 6 as per the 7th pay commission. As per the pay matrix, level 6 accounts for the pay scale INR 35,400 - 1,12,400. The following table consists of the monthly salary breakup admissible for the post of Scientific Assistant.

Details Amount in INR Pay Level 6 Basic Pay 35,400 Dearness Allowance (DA) 13452 House Rent Allowance (HRA) 9558 Travel Allowance (TA) 4968 Total Monthly Salary INR 63,378 Annual Package INR 7.6 LPA

The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD post joining the service will be eligible to get paid the allowances too. The major allowances admissible as per the 7th pay commission are CCA, LTC, PF contributions. Know more details related to the same in the section below.

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Travel Allowance (TA)

City Compensatory Allowance

Special Allowance

Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

Petrol Allowance

Provident Fund Contribution

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Job Profile

The candidates getting a name in the merit list for the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD are called to join the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Group B profile. Post completion of the successful training period, the candidates are posted in various offices of the organization. The following is the job profile that a candidate who clears the Scientific Assistant has to perform on a regular basis.

Work with the internal team and use scientific principles to release forecasts.

Assisting the senior scientist in various projects led by IMD.

Conducting research on flood forecasting, weather forecasting, and meteorological events from time to time.

Preparing reports and then getting them approved by senior management.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Career Growth

Scientific Assistant IMD is one of the most coveted profiles that is being recruited by SSC. The popularity is not only because of the hefty salary structure and allowances but also the immense career growth one gets after joining the commission. The IMD conducts internal exams annually that can be taken up by the candidates after the completion of their training period.

On successfully clearing these exams one becomes eligible for promotion to senior profiles. The candidates going to attempt the upcoming examination can check out the promotional hierarchy for the aforesaid profile.