SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit, Educational Qualification

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD notification on the official website. The candidates can check the complete notification in PDF format. As per the notification, this year, the commission has announced 900 vacancies for the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD.

The application form filling commenced on September 18, 2022, and the same shall end on October 18, 2022. The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD examination is expected to be conducted in December 2022. The selection process is going to have two papers and is going to be held in computer mode.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Vacancies

As per the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD notification, the total vacancies reported are 900. These vacancies are subjected to be divided into different categories like unreserved, OBC, SC, ST, etc. The final category-wise vacancy breakup will be available on the official website of the commission.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Important Dates

Candidates willing to write the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD examination this year can check out the important dates corresponding to different events. The following table consists of the dates of the exam along with the application form filling as released by the commission.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Events Important Dates SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Notification Available on 30th September 2022 Application Form Filling Commences On 30th September 2022 Application Form Filling Ends on 18th October 2022 SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card Release date To be Notified Soon SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Date December 2022 [Expected] SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Result To be Notified Soon

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Eligibility Criteria

The official notification released by the commission for the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD consists of the eligibility criteria that candidates have to fulfill. Check out the following section to know more about the same.

Nationality

Candidates going to fill out the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD application should be permanent citizens of India. If not, then they are eligible to apply if they are the subject of the following countries:

a subject of Nepal.

a subject of Bhutan.

a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st of January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

. a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age Limit

The candidate’s maximum age should not be more than 30 years as on October 18, 2022. Those who belong to the reserved category are subjected to avail the age relaxations as mentioned in the table below.

Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years Physically Handicapped 3 years Physically Handicapped (OBC) 13 years Physically Handicapped (SC/ST) 15 years Ex-Servicemen (Unreserved) 3 years after the deduction of military service rendered from the actual age, from the closing date of application Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ST) 8 years

Educational Qualification

As per the official notification of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD, the candidates need to fulfill any of the educational qualifications as mentioned in the section below.

Bachelor’s Degree in Science (with Physics as one of the subjects)/Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications.

Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized Institution/University or equivalent.

The candidates who have appeared in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however, they must possess passing certificates on or before the cut-off date i.e.18-10-2022.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD is one of the most coveted examinations conducted by the commission for appointing eligible candidates to the India Meteorological Department. This being a Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post offers a lot of perks and allowances to candidates who are selected.