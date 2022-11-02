SSC IMD Scientific Assistant 2022 Exam Dates Out: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC IMD Scientific Assistant 2022 Exam Dates Out: Know about the marking scheme, exam duration, subjects, and preparation tips shared by experts.

SSC IMD Scientific Assistant 2022 Exam Dates Out: SSC IMD Scientific Assistant 2022 exam dates have been announced by the Staff Selection Commission on October 31, 2022. The commission has notified that the SSC IMD Scientific Assistant computer-based test is going to be conducted from December 14 to 16, 2022. Candidates can download the official schedule released by the commission from ssc.nic.in.

Check SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Earlier, last month, the commission announced the recruitment for the SSC IMD Scientific Assistant examination. The Staff Selection body is the recruitment body for this year’s exam. Now, as the exam dates have been notified, it is expected that the admit card shall be released soon for all the applicants. Hence, the candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website as the announcement regarding the same shall be made soon.

Download SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Talking about the selection process, the exam pattern is going to be having only a single computer-based examination followed by a document verification round.

SSC IMD Scientific Assistant 2022 Important Dates

The following table consists of the important dates related to the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD recruitment 2022.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Events Important Dates SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card Releases on To be Notified Soon SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Date December 14 to 16, 2022

SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Exam Pattern

The written examination is going to be conducted in the online mode.

The questions in the examination are going to be bilingual i.e. Hindi and English.

The first four subjects i.e. General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, English Language and Comprehension and Quantitative Aptitude are going to be compulsory for all. Whereas, the second subject-specific part is going to be optional.

As per the marking scheme, one mark is awarded for correct answers and a deduction of 0.25 marks is recommended for wrong answers.

Check SSC CGL 2022-23 Revised Syllabus & New Exam Pattern

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 25 120 minutes General Awareness 25 25 Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 English Language and Comprehension 25 25 Physics/Computer Science and Information Technology/Electronics & Telecommunication 100 100 Total 200 questions 200 marks 120 minutes

SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Preparation Tips

The candidates preparing for the SSC IMD Scientific Assistant examination are advised to adhere to the preparation strategy mentioned in the section below. These preparation tips help the students while attempting the exam and makes them ahead in the competition.