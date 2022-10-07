SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Syllabus PDF: Download Latest Exam Pattern

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD exam pattern and syllabus on the official website. The commission released the official notification for the recruitment of a Scientific Assistant in the Indian Meteorological Department on September 30, 2022.
The candidates awaiting this recruitment can go through the details of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD exam pattern to know about the scheme followed by the commission. As per the notification, the selection process will have a written exam with questions asked from five subjects, GA, Mathematics, Reasoning, Computer, English, Physics/Computer Science, & Information Technology/Electronics & Telecommunication.
For the convenience of the candidates, the complete syllabus along with names of relevant topics has also been attached with the official notification. Candidates can check out the same to clear the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD examination in a single attempt.
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Recruitment Dates
The following table consists of the important dates related to the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD recruitment in 2022.
|
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Events
|
Important Dates
|
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Notification Available on
|
30th September 2022
|
Application Form Filling Commences On
|
30th September 2022
|
Application Form Filling Ends on
|
18th October 2022
|
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card Release date
|
To be Notified Soon
|
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Date
|
December 2022 [Tentative]
|
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Result
|
To be Notified Soon
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Pattern
The written examination is going to be conducted in online mode.
The exam will have questions from both Hindi and English in the objective type.
Part 1 i.e. Aptitude is compulsory for all the candidates. Whereas, part 2 is the optional subject wherein candidates will be asked to answer questions based on the stream opted by them in the application form.
As per the marking scheme, one mark is applicable for correct answers in the exam. Also, a deduction of 0.25 marks shall be done from the questions that are marked wrongly by the candidate.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
120 minutes
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
25
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
25
|
25
|
Physics/Computer Science and Information Technology/Electronics & Telecommunication
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200 questions
|
200 marks
|
120 minutes
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Syllabus
The candidates who are going to write this year’s SSC Scientific Assistant IMD exam have to make sure that they are well-versed with the official syllabus. The commission has attached the syllabus for all the subjects to the official notification. Candidates can download a copy of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD syllabus to know about the topics relevant to the examination.
|
Subject
|
SSC Scientific Assistant Syllabus
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Analogies
Similarities
Differences
Space visualization
Problem-solving
Analysis, judgment, decision-making, visual memory, discrimination, observation
Relationship concepts
Arithmetical reasoning
Verbal and figure classification, Arithmetical number series
|
General Awareness
|
Current events
Matters of everyday observation and experience on scientific aspects and reasoning
Basic topics 13 of Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics.
History of India, its cultural heritage, freedom movement
The salient feature of the Constitution of India.
Economic and social aspects of the country and its people.
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Percentage
Ratio & Proportion
Square roots
Averages
Simple interest
Profit and Loss
Discount
Partnership Business
Mixture and Alligation
Time and Distance
Time & Work
Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary Surds
Graphs of Linear Equations
Triangle and its various kinds of center, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chord
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
English grammar
Vocabulary
Spellings
Synonyms and Antonyms
Comprehension
Correct and incorrect usages
|
Physics
|
Units and dimensions
SI Units
Newton’s Laws of Motion, conservation of linear and angular momentum, projectiles
rotational motion
moment of inertia
rolling motion
Newton’s Law of gravitation
Planetary motion
Wave and Oscillations
Doppler effect
Ultrasonic
Sabine’s law of reverberation
Rayleigh scattering
Raman effect
Lenses and mirror
|
Computer Science and Information Technology
|
History of Computers and their classification
Basic Organization, Memory–RAM, ROM, EPROM, etc.
Magnetic-Floppy
Hard disks
CDROM
WORM
Virtual Memory
Assemblers
Fundamentals of programming
Fundamentals of Geographical Information System
|
Electronics & Telecommunication
|
Bipolar Junction Transistors (BJT)
Field Effect Transistor (FET) and MOSFET; Biasing and stability, Emitter follower and its applications – Negatives Feedback-Transistor as a switch
Multistage Amplifiers
Feedback
Oscillators
Multi vibrators
Voltage regulation
Power amplifiers
Introduction to Network Theorems: Kirchoff’s laws
Superposition
Frequency Modulation
Difference between AM and FM
Radio receivers
Sampling Theorem
Thevenin’s
Norton’s and Maximum power theorems.
Digital electronics:–Logic gates, Demorgan’s theorem
Boolean algebra