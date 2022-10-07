SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Syllabus PDF: Download Latest Exam Pattern

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check the Scientific Assistant IMD exam pattern, marking scheme, exam duration, subjects, and official syllabus PDF released by the commission.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD exam pattern and syllabus on the official website. The commission released the official notification for the recruitment of a Scientific Assistant in the Indian Meteorological Department on September 30, 2022. 

The candidates awaiting this recruitment can go through the details of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD exam pattern to know about the scheme followed by the commission. As per the notification, the selection process will have a written exam with questions asked from five subjects, GA, Mathematics, Reasoning, Computer, English, Physics/Computer Science, & Information Technology/Electronics & Telecommunication.

For the convenience of the candidates, the complete syllabus along with names of relevant topics has also been attached with the official notification. Candidates can check out the same to clear the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD examination in a single attempt.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Recruitment Dates

The following table consists of the important dates related to the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD recruitment in 2022. 

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Events

Important Dates

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Notification Available on 

30th September 2022

Application Form Filling Commences On

30th September 2022

Application Form Filling Ends on

18th October 2022

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card Release date

To be Notified Soon

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Date

December 2022 [Tentative]

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Result

To be Notified Soon

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Pattern

The written examination is going to be conducted in online mode.

The exam will have questions from both Hindi and English in the objective type.

Part 1 i.e. Aptitude is compulsory for all the candidates. Whereas, part 2 is the optional subject wherein candidates will be asked to answer questions based on the stream opted by them in the application form.

As per the marking scheme, one mark is applicable for correct answers in the exam. Also, a deduction of 0.25 marks shall be done from the questions that are marked wrongly by the candidate. 

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

25

120 minutes

General Awareness

25

25

Quantitative Aptitude

25

25

English Language and Comprehension

25

25

Physics/Computer Science and Information Technology/Electronics & Telecommunication 

100

100

Total

200 questions

200 marks

120 minutes

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Syllabus

The candidates who are going to write this year’s SSC Scientific Assistant IMD exam have to make sure that they are well-versed with the official syllabus. The commission has attached the syllabus for all the subjects to the official notification. Candidates can download a copy of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD syllabus to know about the topics relevant to the examination.

Subject

SSC Scientific Assistant Syllabus

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Analogies

Similarities

Differences

Space visualization

Problem-solving

Analysis, judgment, decision-making, visual memory, discrimination, observation

Relationship concepts

Arithmetical reasoning

Verbal and figure classification, Arithmetical number series

General Awareness

Current events

Matters of everyday observation and experience on scientific aspects and reasoning

Basic topics 13 of Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics. 

History of India, its cultural heritage, freedom movement

The salient feature of the Constitution of India. 

Economic and social aspects of the country and its people.

Quantitative Aptitude

Percentage

Ratio & Proportion

Square roots

Averages

Simple interest

Profit and Loss

Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Alligation

Time and Distance

Time & Work

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary Surds

Graphs of Linear Equations

Triangle and its various kinds of center, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chord

English Language and Comprehension

English grammar

Vocabulary

Spellings

Synonyms and Antonyms

Comprehension

Correct and incorrect usages

Physics

Units and dimensions

SI Units

Newton’s Laws of Motion, conservation of linear and angular momentum, projectiles

rotational motion

moment of inertia

rolling motion 

Newton’s Law of gravitation

Planetary motion

Wave and Oscillations

Doppler effect

Ultrasonic

Sabine’s law of reverberation

Rayleigh scattering

Raman effect

Lenses and mirror

Computer Science and Information Technology

History of Computers and their classification

Basic Organization, Memory–RAM, ROM, EPROM, etc.

Magnetic-Floppy

Hard disks

CDROM

WORM

Virtual Memory

Assemblers

Fundamentals of programming

Fundamentals of Geographical Information System

Electronics & Telecommunication 

Bipolar Junction Transistors (BJT)

Field Effect Transistor (FET) and MOSFET; Biasing and stability, Emitter follower and its applications – Negatives Feedback-Transistor as a switch

Multistage Amplifiers

Feedback

Oscillators

Multi vibrators

Voltage regulation

Power amplifiers

Introduction to Network Theorems: Kirchoff’s laws

Superposition

Frequency Modulation

Difference between AM and FM

Radio receivers

Sampling Theorem

Thevenin’s 

Norton’s and Maximum power theorems.

Digital electronics:–Logic gates, Demorgan’s theorem

Boolean algebra

FAQ

Q1. What is the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 exam pattern?

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD exam will have 200 questions each from GA, Mathematics, Reasoning, Computer, English, Physics/Computer Science, & Information Technology/Electronics & Telecommunication. The exam shall be held for a duration of two hours.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 exam?

Yes, as per the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD exam pattern, a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for wrong answers.

Q3. What are the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Exam Dates?

December 2022 (Tentative)
