SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Syllabus PDF: Download Latest Exam Pattern

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD exam pattern and syllabus on the official website. The commission released the official notification for the recruitment of a Scientific Assistant in the Indian Meteorological Department on September 30, 2022.

The candidates awaiting this recruitment can go through the details of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD exam pattern to know about the scheme followed by the commission. As per the notification, the selection process will have a written exam with questions asked from five subjects, GA, Mathematics, Reasoning, Computer, English, Physics/Computer Science, & Information Technology/Electronics & Telecommunication.

For the convenience of the candidates, the complete syllabus along with names of relevant topics has also been attached with the official notification. Candidates can check out the same to clear the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD examination in a single attempt.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Recruitment Dates

The following table consists of the important dates related to the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD recruitment in 2022.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Events Important Dates SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Notification Available on 30th September 2022 Application Form Filling Commences On 30th September 2022 Application Form Filling Ends on 18th October 2022 SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card Release date To be Notified Soon SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Date December 2022 [Tentative] SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Result To be Notified Soon

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Pattern

The written examination is going to be conducted in online mode.

The exam will have questions from both Hindi and English in the objective type.

Part 1 i.e. Aptitude is compulsory for all the candidates. Whereas, part 2 is the optional subject wherein candidates will be asked to answer questions based on the stream opted by them in the application form.

As per the marking scheme, one mark is applicable for correct answers in the exam. Also, a deduction of 0.25 marks shall be done from the questions that are marked wrongly by the candidate.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 25 120 minutes General Awareness 25 25 Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 English Language and Comprehension 25 25 Physics/Computer Science and Information Technology/Electronics & Telecommunication 100 100 Total 200 questions 200 marks 120 minutes

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Syllabus

The candidates who are going to write this year’s SSC Scientific Assistant IMD exam have to make sure that they are well-versed with the official syllabus. The commission has attached the syllabus for all the subjects to the official notification. Candidates can download a copy of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD syllabus to know about the topics relevant to the examination.

