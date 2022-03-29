SSC Selection Post 9 Answer Key 2022: Link Expected Soon, Check Cut-Off and Updates Here

SSC Selection Post 9 Answer Key 2022 shall be released soon on SSC website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download SSC Selection Post 9 Answer Key, Expected Cut-Off, Result Updates, and Other Details Below.

SSC Selection Post 9 Answer Key 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon expected to release the answer key of the exam held for Selection Post Phase 9 at its website - ssc.nic.in. SSC Selection Post 9 Exam was held for Graduate Level Posts, 12th Level Posts, and 10th Level Posts from 02 February 2022 to 10 February 2022 and from 14 to 16 March 2022 (for UP Candidates).

SSC Selection Post 9 Answer Key 2022 Link

We will provide SSC Selection Post 9 Answer Key Link in this article for the candidates who have attended the exam on the mentioned dates.

Meanwhile, candidates can check the Steps to Download SSC Selection Post 9 Answer Key, Expected Cut-Off, Result Updates, and Other Details Below:

SSC Selection Post 9 Expected Cut-Off Marks

As per the reports, SSC Selection Post 10th Level Exam was easy to a moderate level and for SSC Selection Post 12th Level was of moderate level. Talking about SSC Selection Post 9 Graduate Level Posts, the level of the exam was easy to moderate. You can check the expected post-wise cut-off through the table below:

Category SSC Selection Post 9 Secondary Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) SSC Selection Post 9 Sr Secondary Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) SSC Selection Post 9 Graduation Cut-Off (Out of 150 Marks) General 120 to 125 110 to 115 Marks 100 to 105 OBC 110 to 115 100 to 105 Marks 90 to 95 Marks SC 100 to 105 90 to 95 Marks 80 to 85 Marks ST 90 to 95 80 to 85 Marks 70 to 75 Marks

SSC Selection Post 9 Result 2022

The commission shall also invite objections from the candidate against the tentative answer key if any. The applicants can submit their representation on the official website of SSC. On the basis of these objections, the commission will release the result of the exam in PDF format.

How to Download SSC Selection Post 9 Result 2022 ?

First, visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

On the homepage of the website, you will find the link to download the answer key

Click on SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Answer Key 9 Link

Download SSC Selection Post 9 Answer Key PDF

Now, login into your account using your registration details and check the answers

Candidates are advised to keep their eye on this page for the latest updates regarding the SSC Selection Post 9