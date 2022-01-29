JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

SSC SR Selection Post 9 Admit Card 2022 Out @sscsr.gov.in, Download Here

SSC SR Selection Post 9 for 10th Level, 12th Level and Graduation Level is available on sscsr.gov.in. Check Download Link.

Created On: Jan 29, 2022 20:27 IST
SSC SR Selection Post 9 Admit Card 2022
SSC SR Selection Post 9 Admit Card 2022

SSC SR Selection Post 9 Admit Card 2022 Out: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card of online exam for Selection Post for 10th Level, 12th Level, and Graduation Level. The exam will be held from 02 February to 11 February 2022. Candidates can download SSC SR Admit Card from the official website - sscsr.gov.in.

SSC SR Selection Post 9 Admit  Card Download Links

10th Level

12th Level

Graduate Level

SSC Selection Post 9 Admit Card Link for Other Regions

How to Download SSC SR Selection Post 9 Admit Card 2022 ?

  • Go to the official website - sscsr.gov.in
  • Click on the ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’ link for ‘Matriculation Level’ or ‘Higher Secondary Level’ or ‘Graduation Level’
  • Reads all instructions and click on ' Download e-Admission Certificate'
  • Enter your details
  • Download SSC Selection Post 9 Admit Card

Candidates should download 'INSTRUCTIONS' and 'Covid-19 Self Declaration Form' along with their e-Admission Certificate.

As per the official website, "Candidate without the valid date on the photograph, as per Notice of Recruitment, will not be allowed for the examination. Candidate must carry an original photo identity card having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) as printed on the Admission Certificate. If a photo identity card does not have the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) then the candidate must carry an additional certificate (in original) as proof of their Date of Birth. In case of a mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination".

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.