SSC SR Selection Post 9 Admit Card 2022 Out @sscsr.gov.in, Download Here

SSC SR Selection Post 9 Admit Card 2022 Out: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card of online exam for Selection Post for 10th Level, 12th Level, and Graduation Level. The exam will be held from 02 February to 11 February 2022. Candidates can download SSC SR Admit Card from the official website - sscsr.gov.in.

SSC SR Selection Post 9 Admit Card Download Links

10th Level

12th Level

Graduate Level

SSC Selection Post 9 Admit Card Link for Other Regions

How to Download SSC SR Selection Post 9 Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website - sscsr.gov.in

Click on the ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’ link for ‘Matriculation Level’ or ‘Higher Secondary Level’ or ‘Graduation Level’

Reads all instructions and click on ' Download e-Admission Certificate'

Enter your details

Download SSC Selection Post 9 Admit Card

Candidates should download 'INSTRUCTIONS' and 'Covid-19 Self Declaration Form' along with their e-Admission Certificate.

As per the official website, "Candidate without the valid date on the photograph, as per Notice of Recruitment, will not be allowed for the examination. Candidate must carry an original photo identity card having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) as printed on the Admission Certificate. If a photo identity card does not have the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) then the candidate must carry an additional certificate (in original) as proof of their Date of Birth. In case of a mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination".