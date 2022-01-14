SSC Selection Post 9 Admit Card 2021-22 Soon: Check Your Application Status @sscsr.gov.in

Staff Selection Commission or SSC will soon release the admit card for Selection Post Phase 9 Post on regional websites. Check Application Status Links and Other Details.

SSC Selection Post 9 Admit Card and Application Status: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application status link of the online exam for Selection Post Phase 9 Posts on SSC SR website i.e. sscsr.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for SSC Selection Post 9 Recruitment for Southern Region can check whether their application is accepted or rejected. The commission is also expected to release SSC Selection Post 9 Admit Card Links on its regional websites including SSC NR, SSC ER, SSC SR, SSC NER, SSC WR, SSC CR, SSC KKR, SSC NWR and SSC MPR.

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Exam will be held from 02 February 2022 and will conclude on 10 February 2022.

The candidates can download their admit card by clicking on the link in the given table:

SSC Regional Name SSC Selection Post 9 Admit Card Link SSC Selection Post 9 Application Status Link SSC Regional Websites SSC Southern Region SSC SR Selection Post 9 Graduate Admit Card SSC SR Selection Post 9 12th Admit Card SSC SR Selection Post 9 10th Admit Card SSC SR Selection Post 9 Graduate Application Status SSC SR Selection Post 9 12th Application Status SSC SR Selection Post 9 10th Application Status sscsr.gov.in

Things to Carry at SSC Exam Centre

Print out of SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Admit Card Latest coloured passport size photograph (3 cm x 3.5 cm) 1 Photo ID Proof in ORIGINAL such as Passport, 2. Aadhaar Card/Print out of e-Aadhaar, 3. Driving License, 4. Service ID Card issued to employees by Central Govt./State Govt./ PSUs, 5. ID Card issued by University/College/School 6. Voter’s ID Card, 7. PAN Card,

How to Download SSC Selection Post 9 Admit Card 2021 ?

Firstly, you need to visit the concerned regional website for which you have applied

On the homepage, you will find the link to download the admit card, click on the provided link

Now, enter your application number and DOB or your name, father’s name and DOB

Download SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Admit Card and take a print-out

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Exam Pattern

Subjects No. of Questions and Marks Duration Negative Marking General Intelligence (Reasoning) 25 Questions of 50 Marks 1 hour 0.50 marks English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 Questions of 50 Marks Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 Questions of 50 Marks General Awareness & Current Affairs 25 Questions of 50 Marks Total 100 questions of 200 Marks

SSC had invited online applications for recruitment of Graduates, 12th Passed and 10th Passed candidates for SSC Phase-9 Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial Selection Post, against 3261 Vacancies, from 24 September to 25 October 2021