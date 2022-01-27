SSC ER Admit Card 2022 for Selection Post 9 Released @sscer.org, Download Here

SSC ER Admit Card 2022 for Selection Post 9 has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Eastern Region (ER) on sscer.org.

SSC ER Admit Card 2022 for Selection Post 9: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Eastern Region (ER), has uploaded the admit card of the online Paper 1 for Selection Post Phase 9. Candidates can download SSC ER Admit Card from the official website -sscer.org.

How to Download SSC ER Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of SSC ER - sscer.org Click on the link - ‘Know Your Status and Download Admit Card of SELECTION POSTS PHASE - IX EXAMINATION, 2021’ Provide your Roll No. / Registration ID or Candidate's Name and Date of Birth Solve the question and click on ‘Next’ button Download SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Admit Card

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Exam 2021-22 will be held from 02 February 2022 to 10 February 2022. The candidates can check their exact date, time and venue on their admit card.

The candidates shall be given 100 questions on General Intelligence (Reasoning), English Language (Basic Knowledge), Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill and General Awareness & Current Affairs of 200 marks.