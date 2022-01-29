SSC NR Selection Post 9 Admit Card 2022 Available @sscnr.nic.in, Download From Here

SSC NR Selection Post 9 Admit Card 2022 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit Selection Post Phase 9 Admit Card on sscnr.nic.in. We have provided SSC NR Selection Post 9 Admit Card in this article. You can download SSC NR Admit Card by clicking on the link by using their Registration ID or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth.

How to Download SSC NR Selection Post 9 Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of SSC NR - sscnr.nic.in Click on the link - ‘Admit Card for Phase-IX/2021/Selection Posts Examination’ A new window will be opened where you need to read all the instructions, tick mark on 'I Agree' and click on 'Submit' Button Provide your details Download SSC Selection Post 9 Admit Card

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Exam 2020-21 is scheduled to be held from 02 to 10 Febeury 2022. The candidates must carry their admit card along with the original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate.

If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth.

In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and the photo ID/the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.