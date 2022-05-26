SSC Steno Final Test Result 2022 Released: Download DV Selection List PDF Here

SSC Steno Final Test Result 2022 has been announced by Staff Selection Commision at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download from here.

SSC Steno Skill Test Result 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of the Document Verification (DV) for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D.’26 candidates recommended for Stenographer Grade ‘C and 473 for Stenographer Grade ‘D Posts. Candidates who appeared in SSC Steno Skill Test 2019 on 25 to 27 April 2022 can download SSC Steno Final Result from the official website.

SSC Steno Grade C Final Result Download Link

SSC Steno Grade D Final Result Download Link

SSC Steno Marks 2022

The marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 31 May 2022. This facility will be available up to 21 June 2022. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

How to Download SSC Steno Final Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in Go to the ‘Result’ Tab and visit ‘STENO 'C' & 'D' Section Now, go to ‘click here’ given against ‘Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2019: List of the Candidates recommended for appointment for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' and ‘Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2019: List of the Candidates recommended for appointment for the post of Stenographer Grade 'D'. Download SSC Steno Skill Test Result PDF Check details of the selected candidates

“The candidature of the selected candidates is provisional. The User Departments will check the eligibility of the candidates thoroughly in all respects before issuing offer of appointment to the candidates.”

“If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the Commission or the concerned User Department within a period of one year after declaration of result, he/ she must bring this to the notice of the User Department immediately thereafter”

SSC Steno Skill Test was held in the month of Octonber 2021 and the result was announced on 07 April 2022. A total of 161 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Document Verification for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 2101 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Document Verification for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.