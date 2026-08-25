SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has officially declared the final result of the Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2025. This comes after the Sliding/Identity Verification process, held on 11 and 12 August 2026 at Regional Offices. Candidates who did not attend this process in person were marked absent and removed from the final list. A total of 1,715 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection. This includes 1,055 candidates under the Fix option, 549 under Float, and 111 through new allocation against absent candidates. Check this article to know complete information about the final result along with next steps in the selection process.

SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 Download Link

SSC Stenographer Result 2026 is now available on the official website of ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2026 can now check the result for various subjects.