SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 Released at ssc.gov.in; Download Grade C & D Merit List PDF Here
SSC Stenographer Group C & D Result 2026 has been officially declared today, 25 August 2026. Candidates who appeared in the Sliding/Identity Verification process can now check their names in the merit list PDF on the official website, ssc.gov.in
Key Points
- SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025 Final Result declared on 31.07.2026.
- A total of 1,715 candidates were provisionally shortlisted for further selection.
- Sliding/Identity Verification was held on 11 & 12 August 2026 at Regional Offices.
SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has officially declared the final result of the Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2025. This comes after the Sliding/Identity Verification process, held on 11 and 12 August 2026 at Regional Offices. Candidates who did not attend this process in person were marked absent and removed from the final list. A total of 1,715 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection. This includes 1,055 candidates under the Fix option, 549 under Float, and 111 through new allocation against absent candidates. Check this article to know complete information about the final result along with next steps in the selection process.
SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 Download Link
SSC Stenographer Result 2026 is now available on the official website of ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2026 can now check the result for various subjects.
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SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026
SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Final Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Notice No.
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E/16/2025-C-2
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Exam Name
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Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2025
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Result Type
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Final Result
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Total Vacancies
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1,715 (Grade C: 232, Grade D: 1,483)
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FRTA Declared On
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31.07.2026
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Sliding/Identity Verification Dates
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11.08.2026 and 12.08.2026
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Sliding/Identity Verification Venue
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Regional Office concerned
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Candidates Under Fix Option
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1,055
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Candidates Under Float Option
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549
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New Allocation (Against Absent Candidates)
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111
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Total Candidates Shortlisted
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1,715
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Official Website
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ssc.gov.in
Check: SSC Stenographer Cutoff 2026
Steps to Download SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check & download the SSC Stenographer Group C & D Result 2026:
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Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.
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Click on the 'Results' tab on the homepage.
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Select the link related to 'Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2025 - Final Result'.
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The result PDF will open on your screen.
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Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number in the PDF.
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Download and save the result PDF for future reference.
What After SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026?
Candidates whose names appear in the final result list will move ahead in the selection process for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' posts. Final allocation of posts has been made strictly on merit-cum-preference basis, combining candidates' online options and their Fix/Float choices during the Sliding/Identity Verification process. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official SSC website for further updates, including document verification schedules and joining instructions from the allocated departments. Those who missed the Sliding/Identity Verification process on 11 and 12 August 2026 have been treated as absent and will not be considered further in this result.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com