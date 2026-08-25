SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2026 Final Cutoff Released: Check Details Here
The Staff selection commission has released the stenographer grade c & d final cutoff and merit on its official website. Candidates can visit the ssc official web portal to download the official cutoff pdf.
Key Points
- SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2025 final results & cutoff released on Aug 25, 2026.
- A total of 1715 vacancies will be filled through the SSC Steno 2025 recruitment.
- Cutoff marks are available on ssc.gov.in, declared separately for various categories.
SSC Steno Cutoff 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final results of Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Exam 2025 today August 25, 2026. Along with the results the commission has also declared the cutoff marks on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the SSC Steno exam can now check the qualifying marks . The cutoff for SSC Steno is issued separately for respective categories such as UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS. Through this recruitment a total of 1715 vacancies would be filled across various multiple central government ministries and departments.
The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the SSC Stenographer Exam 2025 was conducted from August 6 to 11, 2025. Following the examination the CBT result was declared on November 28, 2025. The skill test was held from January 28 to 29, 2026. The SSC released the first round of the Tentative Allocation List on July 31, 2026. Candidates who participated in the exam can now check and download the cutoff PDF here.
Also Check- SSC Stenographer Cut off 2026 in Hindi
SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cutoff 2026
SSC has released the cutoff marks for the SSC Stenographer Exam 2026 along with the final result on its official website. The cutoff has been released separately for different categories and post codes. A total of 1715 candidates have been selected for further process.
Also Check- SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026
SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2026 Category-Wise Cutoff
SSC has released the cutoff separately for various categories and post codes. Check the categorywise cutoff marks in the table below.
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SSC Steno Cutoff 2026 PDF
Factors Affecting SSC Stenographer Cutoff 2026
The SSC Stenographer cutoff marks are determined based on various factors related to the examination & selection process. Candidates can check the following factor that influences the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D cutoff
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Difficulty level of the SSC Stenographer examination
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Total number of candidates who appeared for the exam
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Number of vacancies available for Grade C and Grade D posts
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Overall performance of the candidates
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Category wise competition and reservation criteria
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Marks secured by candidates in the examination
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Normalization of marks
Steps to Check SSC Stenographer Cutoff 2026
Candidates can check the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D cutoff marks by following the steps given below-
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Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage you will find notice board section
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Check the link that states Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination, 2025: Declaration of Final Result
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Click on the cutoff PDF link.
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The SSC Stenographer cutoff PDF will open on your screen.
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Check the cutoff marks according to the post and category.
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Download the PDF and save it for future references.
What Happens Next After SSC Stenographer Cutoff 2026?
As the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Final Cutoff 2026 has been released candidates can now check their category wise marks and selection status. Those included in the final selection should follow the instructions issued by SSC and the respective departments.
Candidates are advised to keep their result, cutoff and allocation details safely for the next process.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.