SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2026 Final Cutoff Released: Check Details Here

SSC Steno Cutoff 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final results of Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Exam 2025 today August 25, 2026. Along with the results the commission has also declared the cutoff marks on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the SSC Steno exam can now check the qualifying marks . The cutoff for SSC Steno is issued separately for respective categories such as UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS. Through this recruitment a total of 1715 vacancies would be filled across various multiple central government ministries and departments.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the SSC Stenographer Exam 2025 was conducted from August 6 to 11, 2025. Following the examination the CBT result was declared on November 28, 2025. The skill test was held from January 28 to 29, 2026. The SSC released the first round of the Tentative Allocation List on July 31, 2026. Candidates who participated in the exam can now check and download the cutoff PDF here.