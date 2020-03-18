SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Result 2020 Declared @ssc.nic.in, Check Cut off and Other Updates

SSC Stenographer Skill Test Result 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Skill Test Result of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2018-20 on its official website. Now all wait is over for those candidates who were waiting for the result eagerly. Candidates appeared in the SSC Stenographer Skill Test can check their result on the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC)-ssc.nic.in.

It noted that the skill test was held for those candidates who had qualified the computer based test for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ posts in various ministries/ departments/ organizations.

According to the notification released by the SSC, a total of 9956 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Skill Test for the post of Stenographer ‘C’ and 12893 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D.’

Skill Tests were conducted by the Regional Offices of the Commission. 4321 candidates (2980 English + 1341 Hindi) appeared in Stenographer Grade ‘C’ Skill Test and 5343 candidates (3647 English + 1696 Hindi) appeared in Stenographer Grade ‘D’ Skill Test.



Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the schedule of Document Verification in respect of Regions (other than CR, ER and NER, wherein the document verification has already been completed) on the websites of the concerned Regional offices of the Commission shortly.



SSC Stenographer Skill Test Result 2020





Earlier the result Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018-20 was to declare on 17th March 2020.

According to the short notification released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Candidates of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018 may note that the result of Skill Test, which was scheduled to be declared on 17.03.2020, will now be declared on 18.03.2020.

The Commission has said that rescheduling of the date of result was due to Administrative reason.

Needless to say, Staff Selection Commission holds an open competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted). Successful candidates appeared in the Skill Test conducted by SSC.

You can check the short notification regarding the Rescheduling of Skill Test Result on its official website. You can check the notification also with the direct link given below.

SSC Stenographer Skill Test Result 2018-20: Notification





SSC Stenographer Skill Test Result 2018-20 Notification: How to Download

Visit the official website i.e. www.sssc.gov.in.

Go to the Latest News Section.

Click on the link Rescheduling of the Skill Test Result of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018 (107.85 KB) given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the notification for the Scheduling of Result.

Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

You May Also Read

CMET Recruitment 2020 for Project Scientist Posts

NRIDA Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Consultant and Other Posts, Apply Till March 25

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for latest updates regarding Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.