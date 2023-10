Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2023 for 1000 Apprentice Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2023: Surat Municipal Corporation is hiring 3000 apprentices. Check Notifications, Online Application Link, Vacancies, Salary, and Other Details.

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2023: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has uploaded a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. A total of 1000 vacancies will be filled for apprentice posts. Candidates can apply online from 20 October to 30 October 2023.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application- 20 October 2023

Last Date of Application - 30 October 2023

Surat Municipal Corporation Apprentice Vacancy Details

Electrician / Wireman - 80

Fitter - 20

Draftsman (Civil) - 20

Mechanic motor vehicle - 05

Mechanic Refrigerator & Air Conditioner - 05

Health Sanitary Inspector- 150

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant - 180

Surveyor - 20

Mechanic (diesel) - 10

Medical Lab. Tech. (Pathology) - 10

Accounts Executive - 200

Domestic Data Entry Operator - 200

Micro Finance Executive- 100

Surat Municipal Corporation Apprentice Salary

Electrician / Wireman 8050/- Fitter 8050/- Draftsman (Civil) 8050/- Mechanic motor vehicle 8050/- Mechanic Refrigerator & Air Conditioner 7700/- Health Sanitary Inspector 7700/- Computer Operator and Programming Assistant 7700/- Surveyor 7700/- Mechanic (diesel) 9000/- Medical Lab. Tech. (Pathology) 9000/- Accounts Executive 9000/- Domestic Data Entry Operator 9000/- Micro Finance Executive 9000/

Eligibility Criteria for Surat Municipal Corporation Apprentice

Educational Qualification:

Electrician / Wireman ITI in Post-Relevant

Fitter ITI in Post-Relevant

Draftsman (Civil) ITI in Post-Relevant

Mechanic motor vehicle ITI in Post-Relevant

Mechanic Refrigerator & Air Conditioner ITI in Post-Relevant

Health Sanitary Inspector ITI in Post-Relevant

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant ITI in Post-Relevant

Surveyor -ITI in Post-Relevant

Mechanic (diesel)- ITI in Post-Relevant

Medical Lab. Tech. (Pathology) - 12th Pass + B.Sc

Accounts Executive - B.Com

Domestic Data Entry Operator- BA/ BCA

Micro Finance Executive -B.Com / BBA

How to Apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Eligible and interested candidates can apply from official website from 20 to 30 October 2023.