TANCET Result 2023 Out, Know Where and How to Download Here

TANCET 2023: Anna University has announced the TANCET result for MBA and MCA programmes today, April 14, 2023. Candidates can check their results through the link available on the official website or through the direct link available here.

TANCET 2023 Result: Anna University has announced the TANCET 2023 results. The result link was made live at 10 AM on the official website. Students who have appeared for the TANCET entrance exams for admissions to MCA and MBA programmes can visit the official website of anna University - TANCET 2023 to check the results. A direct link for candidates to check their results is also available here.

Candidates are required to enter the necessary credentials such as email id and password to check their results. Along with the TANCET result, the authorities will also release the scorecard. The TANCET exam was conducted on March 25, 2023, for admission into various MBA and MCA programmes. As per the schedule, candidates will be able to download the TANCET scorecard from April 20 to May 20, 2023, from the official website.

TANCET Result 2023 - Direct Link

How to check TANCET 2023 Result?

After the declaration of the result, candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test examinations will be able to check their respective results. They can follow the below-given steps to know how to check the result.

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the result tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, a new login page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the login details such as email id and password

Step 5: The TANCET result 2023 will be displayed on the screen in the pdf format

Step 6: Download the result and take a few printouts for future use

TANCET 2023 Scorecard

As per the recent updates, along with the declaration of the results, Anna University will also release the TANCET scorecard. Candidates are required to download their scorecards from the official website. According to the dates given, candidates can download the scorecard from April 20, 2023, to May 20, 2023. They can take the hard copy of the TANCET scorecard for future reference, as the scorecard is a mandatory document that has to be carried by the candidates at the time of the counselling.

