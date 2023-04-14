WB HS 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check WBCHSE Class 12 Previous Year Toppers, Latest News and Updates Here

WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Date and Time: WBCHSE will be announcing the class 12 board results by the last week of May 2023. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the result details here.

WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Date & Time: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the higher secondary class 12 results soon. According to media reports, West Bengal Board President Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharjee has informed that the West Bengal Higher Secondary result 2023 will be announced by the fourth week of May 2023.

The board president in a recent statement mentioned that the class 12 answer sheet evaluation is in progress and the board is getting the marks of the students. He further added that the WBCHSE class 12 results are expected to be announced by the last week of May 2023.

Candidates who have appeared for the West Bengal board exams can check the results through the link available on the official website - wbchse.wb.gov.in. Candidates can also check the WBCHSE class 12 result 2023 through the official result portal - wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal HS Result 2023 Date and Time

West Bengal Board class 12 results are expected to be announced by the last week of May 2023. The confirmed date and time for students to download their class 12 board results will be announced by the board officials soon.

Events Date WBCHSE HS exam March 14 to 27, 2023 WB 12th Result Last week of May 2023 West Bengal HS compartment exam June/July 2023 West Bengal 12th compartment result July/August 2023

Where to check WB Class 12th result 2023

West Bengal Board higher secondary result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board. To check the results candidates need to visit the website and enter the class 12 roll number in the result link given. The list of websites where students can check their WB HS result 2023 is given below

wbchse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

How to Check WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 Online?

West Bengal board will be announcing the HS class 12 results in online mode. In order to check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link available on the official website. Students can follow the below-given steps to check the West Bengal class 12 result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal board

Step 2: Click on the class 12 result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the link given

Step 4: The 12th mark sheet of the students will be displayed

Step 5: Download the class 12 result for further reference

West Bengal HS Result 2023 Re-evaluation

West Bengal Board conducts the re-evaluation process for the candidates who wish to get their answer sheets rechecked for errors. Students not satisfied with the marks secured can visit the official website of the board and submit the re-evaluation applications. The board will issue the re-evaluation applications shortly after the results are announced. The re-evaluation results and changes in the mark sheets will be updated in the revised mark sheet on the website.

WB 12th Compartment Result 2023

WBCHSE class 12 compartment exams are conducted for those candidates who failed on the first attempt of the exams. The compartment exams provide candidates with a second chance at improving their exam scores. Candidates can visit the official website of the West Bengal board and apply for the compartment exams. The complete schedule for the class 12 West Bengal compartment exams will be announced after the board results are declared.

WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

In 2022 a total of 7,44,655 students registered for the board exams. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.44%. Candidates can check below the overall statistics and the stream-wise performance of the students.

Particulars 2022 Total number of students enrolled 7,44,655 Overall pass percentage 88.44% Pass percentage of girls 86.19% Pass percentage of boys 90.19% Number of students in top 10 272

WB HS Result 2021 - Streamwise pass percentage

Science students pass percentage- 99.28%

Arts students pass percentage- 97.39%

Commerce students pass percentage- 99.8%

Pass percentage of Urdu medium- 98.47%

Pass percentage of Nepali- 97.81%

Pass percentage of Santhali- 96.74%

West Bengal Board Class 12 Result Topper List (Previous Years)

West Bengal board will announce the list of students who have topped the class 12 board exams along with the board results. In 2022, Adisha Debsharma secured the top rank with 498 marks. Check below the detailed list of students who topped the exams.

Rank Student Name Marks 1 Adisha Debsharma 498 2 Sayandip Samanta 497 3 Rohin Sen 496 3 Soham Das 496 3 Parichay Pari, 496 4 8 students 495 5 11 students 494 6 32 students 493 7 37 students 492 8 55 students 491

West Bengal Board Grading System For WBCHSE Class 12th

West Bengal board follows a grading system for marking the students. Candidates can check the marks and grade system below.

Range of Marks Grade Remarks 80-100 A+ Excellent 60-79 A Very Good 45-59 B Good 30-44 C Satisfactory Below 30 D Disqualified

Also Read: WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Date and Time: Check West Bengal 10th Toppers List, Latest Updates Here