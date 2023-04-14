WB HS 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check WBCHSE Class 12 Previous Year Toppers, Latest News and Updates Here

WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Date and Time:  WBCHSE will be announcing the class 12 board results by the last week of May 2023. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the result details here.

Get here latest updates and news for WBCHSE 12th Result 2023
WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Date & Time: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the higher secondary class 12 results soon. According to media reports, West Bengal Board President Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharjee has informed that the West Bengal Higher Secondary result 2023 will be announced by the fourth week of May 2023.

The board president in a recent statement mentioned that the class 12 answer sheet evaluation is in progress and the board is getting the marks of the students. He further added that the WBCHSE class 12 results are expected to be announced by the last week of May 2023. 

Candidates who have appeared for the West Bengal board exams can check the results through the link available on the official website - wbchse.wb.gov.in. Candidates can also check the WBCHSE class 12 result 2023 through the official result portal - wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal HS Result 2023 Date and Time

West Bengal Board class 12 results are expected to be announced by the last week of May 2023. The confirmed date and time for students to download their class 12 board results will be announced by the board officials soon.

Date 

WBCHSE HS exam 

March 14 to 27, 2023

WB 12th Result

Last week of May 2023

West Bengal HS compartment exam

June/July 2023

West Bengal 12th compartment result 

July/August 2023

Where to check WB Class 12th result 2023

West Bengal Board higher secondary result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board. To check the results candidates need to visit the website and enter the class 12 roll number in the result link given. The list of websites where students can check their WB HS result 2023 is given below

  • wbchse.wb.gov.in 
  • wbresults.nic.in

How to Check WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 Online?

West Bengal board will be announcing the HS class 12 results in online mode. In order to check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link available on the official website. Students can follow the below-given steps to check the West Bengal class 12 result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal board

Step 2: Click on the class 12 result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the link given

Step 4: The 12th mark sheet of the students will be displayed

Step 5: Download the class 12 result for further reference

West Bengal HS Result 2023 Re-evaluation

West Bengal Board conducts the re-evaluation process for the candidates who wish to get their answer sheets rechecked for errors. Students not satisfied with the marks secured can visit the official website of the board and submit the re-evaluation applications. The board will issue the re-evaluation applications shortly after the results are announced. The re-evaluation results and changes in the mark sheets will be updated in the revised mark sheet on the website.

WB 12th Compartment Result 2023

WBCHSE class 12 compartment exams are conducted for those candidates who failed on the first attempt of the exams. The compartment exams provide candidates with a second chance at improving their exam scores. Candidates can visit the official website of the West Bengal board and apply for the compartment exams. The complete schedule for the class 12 West Bengal compartment exams will be announced after the board results are declared.

WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

In 2022 a total of 7,44,655 students registered for the board exams. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.44%. Candidates can check below the overall statistics and the stream-wise performance of the students. 

Particulars

2022

Total number of students enrolled

7,44,655

Overall pass percentage

88.44%

Pass percentage of girls

86.19%

Pass percentage of boys

90.19%

Number of students in top 10

272

WB HS Result 2021 - Streamwise pass percentage

  • Science students pass percentage- 99.28%
  • Arts students pass percentage- 97.39%
  • Commerce students pass percentage- 99.8%
  • Pass percentage of Urdu medium- 98.47%
  • Pass percentage of Nepali- 97.81%
  • Pass percentage of Santhali- 96.74%

West Bengal Board Class 12 Result Topper List (Previous Years)

West Bengal board will announce the list of students who have topped the class 12 board exams along with the board results. In 2022, Adisha Debsharma secured the top rank with 498 marks. Check below the detailed list of students who topped the exams.

Rank

Student Name

Marks

1

Adisha Debsharma

498

2

Sayandip Samanta

497

3

Rohin Sen

496

3

Soham Das

496

3

Parichay Pari,

496

4

8 students

495

5

11 students

494

6

32 students

493

7

37 students

492

8

55 students

491

West Bengal Board Grading System For WBCHSE Class 12th

West Bengal board follows a grading system for marking the students. Candidates can check the marks and grade system below.

Range of Marks

Grade

Remarks

80-100

A+

Excellent

60-79

A

Very Good

45-59

B

Good

30-44

C

Satisfactory

Below 30

D

Disqualified

Also Read: WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Date and Time: Check West Bengal 10th Toppers List, Latest Updates Here 

FAQ

When will the WB Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2023 be conducted?

WB class 12 supplementary/ compartment exams will be conducted after the board announced the 12th results. The applications for the compartment exams will be available on the official website.

What if I am unable to pass in one subject in West Bengal 12th result 2023?

If a candidate is unable to secure the required marks they can apply for the compartment exams to improve their scores.

How to check WBCHSE 12th result 2023?

To check West Bengal 12th results students are required to visit the official website and enter the 12th roll number in the result link available on the website.

What is the West Bengal Board 12th result 2023 passing criteria?

In order to qualify the West Bengal Board 12th exams, students need to secure a minimum 33% aggregate in the exams.

When will WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 be declared?

According to reports, the West Bengal Board 12th result 2023 will be announced on the official website by the last week of May 2023.

