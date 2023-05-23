WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Live Updates: West Bengal Class 12 Result Time, Link at wbresults.nic.in, Passing Marks, Toppers and News

WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Live Updates: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary results on May 24. The WB Board class 12th results for Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared at 12 noon. However, students can download their marksheet from 12.30 pm onwards.Students can check their class 12th result online at wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.wb.gov.in and Jagran Josh. They have to use their roll and number to download their West Bengal 12th result 2023.
The original marksheet, pass certificate and related documents will be distributed among the heads of the Institutions or their authorised representative on May 31, 2023, from 11 am onwards through distribution camps. Last year, a total of 6,36,875 students cleared the class 12 exams, out of which 90.19% were boys and 86.58% were girls.
Check WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Latest Updates Here
|
WB class 12th result 2023 marksheet to be distributed from May 31
West Bengal HS marks sheet will be distributed among the head of Institutes or their authorised representatives on May 31, 2023. This has been mentioned in the result date and time confirmation notice.
Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 10:27 PM
Credentials required for checking West Bengal HS 12th Result Live
Once the Higher Secondary exam results are declared, students can check their marks by visiting the official websites: wbresults.nic.in. They have to enter their roll and number to download the marksheet. Further, they must download it and save for future reference.
Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 10:20 PM
Where can I get WB HS result link?
The West Bengal 12th result will be activated tomorrow at 12:30 PM, soon after the press conference. Further, students can get their WB HS result link at these websites: wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.wb.gov.in and Jagran Josh. To download their marksheet, they have to use their roll and number in the login window.
Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 10:16 PM
WB 12th result 2023 via Mobile Applications
Students can also get their Uchcha Madhyamik result on the mobile app. They need to download ‘WBCHSE Results 2023’ from Google Play Store to check their marks.
Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 10:08 PM
Where to download the WB HS Result 2023 By Using Roll Number
To check WBCHSE 12th results, students have to visit the official websites. However, due to heavy traffic, there might be chances that the official website might not work. In that case, students can check their Uchcha Madhyamik result at these websites:
Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 10:02 PM
WBCHSE 12 Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed
As per an official tweet by Bratya Basu, WB Education Minister, the WB HS result will be announced in a press conference on May 24 at 12:00 PM. Students can download their WBCHSE class 12th result at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in from 12.30 pm.
Also Read: Official West Bengal HS Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed, Check WBCHSE Class 12 Result at wbresults.nic.in
Updated as on May 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM