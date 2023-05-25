RBSE 12th Arts Toppers List 2023: Check Rajasthan Board Arts Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, District-wise Result Update

RBSE Class 12th Toppers List 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the class 12th result for Arts stream today. Along with the declaration of the result, the board has announced the toppers list. Check result statistics here

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Toppers List 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the class 12th results on May 25, 2023, at 3.15 PM. The results can be accessed online at the official website of RBSE board. Along with the announcement of the results, the Rajasthan Board has released the class 12th toppers list for the students of Arts stream. Those who have appeared for the board exams can check and download their results by entering the required login credentials such as roll number from the official portals i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Topper List 2023: Who Tops the RBSE Rajasthan Class 12th Result 2023?

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) Ajmer announces the class 12th Arts result along with the toppers list. Candidates can check the toppers list in the table once available.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Live

Previous Year Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result Statistics

In 2022, the overall passing percentage for RBSE class 12th Arts stream was 96.33%. Among the students, the pass percentage for boys stood at 95.44%, while for girls it was 97.21%. Students can check the Rajasthan board 12 Arts result statistics for the past few years mentioned below: