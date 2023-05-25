RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Rajasthan Board Arts, BSER Varishtha Upadhyay Link, Passing Marks and Latest News

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the 12th Arts stream result today at 3:15 pm. Students can check their RBSE 12th Arts result online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. As per the recent updates, the State Education Minister B.D Kalla will announce the BSER 12th Arts result. This year 7,19,838 students have registered for the RBSE class 12th Arts stream examination.
Earlier, the RBSE 12th science and commerce results were declared earlier on May 18. The overall pass percentage for the science stream stood at 95.65% while commerce students recorded 96.60%. Last year, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 students was 82.89%. Boys secured a pass percentage of 81.62% while girls recorded 84.38%.
Check Latest Updates on RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Here!
How to check RBSE class 12th result for Arts?
The Board of Secondary Education has already declared Rajasthan Class 12 Science and Commerce streams Result 2023 on May 18, 2023.