RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Rajasthan Board Arts, BSER Varishtha Upadhyay Link, Passing Marks and Latest News

RBSE 12th Result Arts Stream: Rajasthan Board releases the result of class 12th Arts online at different websites. Students who have appeared for the examination can check the Rajasthan 12th Arts results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Get here latest updates and news for RBSE, BSER 12th Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay Result 2023

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the 12th Arts stream result today at 3:15 pm. Students can check their RBSE 12th Arts result online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. As per the recent updates, the State Education Minister B.D Kalla will announce the BSER 12th Arts result. This year 7,19,838 students have registered for the RBSE class 12th Arts stream examination.

Earlier, the RBSE 12th science and commerce results were declared earlier on May 18. The overall pass percentage for the science stream stood at 95.65% while commerce students recorded 96.60%. Last year, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 students was 82.89%. Boys secured a pass percentage of 81.62% while girls recorded 84.38%.

