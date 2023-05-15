Official West Bengal HS Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed, Check WBCHSE Class 12 Result at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal HS Result 2023 Date and Time (OUT): West Bengal will release the class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result online on May 24, 2023. Students can check their WB Uchha Madhyamik result at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. Check official tweet below.

West Bengal HS Result 2023 Date and Time (OUT): West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the class 12th result on May 24. As per an official tweet by Bratya Basu, WB Education Minister, the WB HS result will be announced in a press conference at 12:00 PM. Students can download their WBCHSE class 12th result at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in from 12.30 pm. Further, the hard copy West Bengal HS mark-sheets and certificates will be distributed by Council on May 31, 2023. Last year the overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.44%.

West Bengal HS Result 2023 Date and Time Official Tweet

The Bratya Basu, WB Education Minister, tweeted the confirmed date and time. Students can check the official tweet of West Bengal Education Minister below:

West Bengal HS Result 2023 Date and Time

The WBCHSE class 12th result will be announced in press conference. Check below the date and time for the announcement of HS result:

Events Dates WB 12th Result Date May 24, 2023 WBCHSE HS Result Time 12:00 PM

Where To Check the WB Class 12 Result 2023?

After the declaration of result, there might be chances that the official website of the West Bengal board might get slow. In that case, students can check alternate websites or other ways to check the West Bengal 12th result. Check below official websites:

wbchse.nic.in

wbresults.nic.in

Is there any alternative website to check West Bengal HS Result 2023?

Apart from the official websites, students can download their marksheet from the below-mentioned sites as well:

wb12.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

Can students check WB Uchha Madhyamik Result 2023 Through SMS?

Students can also check the West Bengal Board class 12 results via SMS. To do so, they have to follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the Message/SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2: For WB HS result type - WB 12{space}roll number.

Step 3: Send it to 56070 or 5676750 for class 12th.

How To Check WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023 Through Mobile?

Along with releasing the results on the official websites, the board has also made special provisions to make the WB Uccha Madhyamik results available to the students online via Mobile App. The results will be available on: WBCHSE Result available on Playstore. At 12 PM on May 24, students can check their individual results by installing this app.

