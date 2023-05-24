Official RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Date and Time Announced: Download Rajasthan Board Class 12 Marksheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Rajasthan Board will declare the class 12th Arts result online on May 25, 2023. Students can check their result on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Check the latest news here.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will announce the class 12th result on May 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM. Once released, students who appeared can check the results on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They can enter their login credentials- roll code and roll number to check RBSE 12th Arts result 2023. As per the updates, this year, over 7.2 lakh students have registered for class 12th Arts.

In 2022, over 2.5 lakh students (including science and commerce) appeared in Rajasthan Board Exams 2023 and over 6 lakh appeared for Arts exam. The pass percentage for the Science stream was 96.53%. Whereas, over 97.53% of students passed in commerce and 96.33% in Arts.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Date and Time

Last year, 12th Arts results was announced on June 6, 2023. Examinees can check out the below-mentioned table to check important dates.

Particulars Dates RBSE Class 12 Exam Date March 9 to April 12, 2023 RBSE 12th Arts Result Date 2023 May 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM

Check RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Notice PDF Here:

Official Links to Check BSER 12 Arts Result 2023 Online

The authorities concluded the Rajasthan 12th Arts board exams 2023 in April. Examinees can check out results in both online and offline mode. They can check out the below-mentioned official websites to access the result-

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

How to Check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Online?

Students who appeared in Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the result:

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023 link

Step 3 : Enter the login credentials

Step 4 : The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the scorecard

Step 6: Save it for future references

How to Check Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023 in Offline Mode?

Once the result is declared, the official websites serving the result link are likely to be crashed. In this situation, examinees can access the marksheet in offline mode via SMS. They will have to type an SMS and send it to the concerned authorities. Check how to get results via SMS here-

Arts- Type RJ12A (Space) ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263

Previous Year BSER 12th Arts Result 2023 Statistics

According to the previous year's statistics, over 2.5 lakh students appeared for RBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023 conducted for Science and Arts stream Whereas, over 6 lakh students appeared for exams from RBSE Class 12 Arts stream. Check out the following tables to get exact statistics on previous years’ trends.

BSER Result Class 12 Arts Statistics

Students can check out the following table to check students who appeared, passed, and other statistics of the arts stream for the past 4 years.

Particulars 2022 2021 2020 2019 Total appeared 64,0239 - 580725 566576 Total passed 61,6745 - 526726 498569 Overall pass percentage 96.33% 99.19% 90.70 88 Girls’ pass percentage 97.21% 99.41% 93.10 90.81 Boys’ pass percentage 95.44% 99.67% 88.45 85.41

BSER 12th Arts Result Topper’s List 2023

The below-mentioned table comprises the toppers from 2018-20. Students must note that the board did not release any topper list from 2021and 2022. However, it is uncertain if the BSER 12th Arts Topper List will be announced or not. Check out the topper’s name along with overall percentage here.