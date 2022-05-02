Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: Going as per recent updates, Rajasthan Board is expected to announce class 12th result in the second week of June 2022. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. Once released, students will be able to check their RBSE 12th result for all the streams at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. They need to keep their roll numbers ready to check RBSE Ajmer Board 12th result 2022 quickly. Rajasthan Board will also provide RBSE 12th result 2022 arts, science and commerce through SMS. For the latest updates on RBSE 12th result 2022, keep visiting this page.

Updated as on 2/05/2022 at 4.57 PM



Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will release the RBSE 12th result 2022 for Arts, Commerce and Science in May/June 2022. The result will be declared on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. To check the Rajasthan board 12th result, students need to use their roll number in the login window.

Students can also check the RBSE Arts, Science and Commerce 12th results by clicking on the link to be provided below. Last year, the RBSE Ajmer Board 12th result was released on 24th July 2021. Read the complete article to know more about the RBSE Board result 2022 for Class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce.

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 12 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board name Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Exam name RBSE 12th Board exam Exam mode Offline Official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in Session 2021-2022 RBSE Class 12th Result May/June 2022 Mode of Result Online

RBSE Result Date 2022 Class 12th

Till now, the board has not released any official date for the declaration of Rajasthan Board 12th Arts, Commerce and Science result 2022. However, we have provided below the tentative dates for the announcement of RBSE results and other important events. Students can refer to the table to avoid skipping any important exam related events -

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Dates

Events Dates (Tentative) Rajasthan Board Class 12th Exam Dates March 2022 RBSE Result 2022 for All Streams May/June 2022 RBSE Revaluation application 2022 July 2022 RBSE 12th revaluation result 2022 August 2022 RBSE 12th Supplementary exam 2022 August 2022 RBSE 12th supplementary result 2022 September 2022

How to Check Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 12 in Online mode?

The RBSE Class 12th results for Arts, Commerce and Science are released on the official website. Students will have to use their login credentials to check the Rajasthan 12th result. They can go through the steps to know how to download BSER result 2022 here -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan - rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - On the homepage, click the Rajasthan 12th Board Result.

Step 3rd - A login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4th - Enter the roll number in the result window and click on the submit button.

Step 5th - Rajasthan board result will appear on the screen.

How to Check RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Through SMS?

Sometimes after the release of Rajasthan board 12th Arts, Commerce and Science result, the official website does not work properly due to heavy traffic. In that case, students can avail SMS facility to view their results.

For this, they will have to send an SMS in a specified format to a specified number. They can check the SMS format to view BSER result 2022 for class 12th like this -

For class 12th Arts, students have to send the SMS in this format - RJ12A <Space> ROLLNUMBER and send it at 5676750/56263.

RBSE 12th Result 2022 Science, students need to type a message in this format - RJ12S <Space> ROLLNUMBER and send it at 5676750/56263.

For the Rajasthan Board Commerce result, students have to send the SMS at 5676750/56263 in this format - RJ12C <Space> ROLLNUMBER

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 - Result Window and Checking Procedure

We have provided image-wise result checking procedures for RBSE 12 Arts, Science and Commerce here. Students can go through the steps to know the checking procedure. Check details below -

Step 1st - Go to the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - Look for the result tab and click on it, the below-mentioned page will appear.

Step 3rd - Now, click on the respective result link, a login window will appear.

Step 4th - Enter the required credentials and the RBSE result 2022 will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned on the RBSE Result 2022 Class 12?

As per last year’s information, the Rajasthan Board 12th exam result is expected to include the details that are mentioned below. Students must ensure that all the details mentioned on it must be correct.

Name of the student

Exam name (RBSE 12th)

Roll number

Subjects

Father’s name

Mother’s name

School name

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Grades

Percentage secured

Result status

Overall grade

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2022 Statistics

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan releases the RBSE 12th Science, Arts and Commerce statistics along with the announcement of the result. Last year, the pass percentage for the Science stream was 91.96% whereas for Arts and Commerce was 94.49% and 90.70% respectively. Check here the complete data -

RBSE 12th Result Science Statistics

Years Total appeared Total passed Overall pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2021 2,36,030 2,35,954 99.48% 2020 237305 218232 91.96 94.90 90.61 2019 2,57,719 2,39,367 92.88 95.86 91.59

RBSE 12th Result Commerce Statistics

Years Total appeared Total passed Overall pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2021 31,953 31,903 99.73% 99.76% 99.72% 2020 36068 34079 94.49% 96.94% 93.18% 2019 41,651 38,095 91.46% 95.31% 89.40%

RBSE 12th Result Arts Statistics

Years Total appeared Total passed Overall pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2021 99.19% 99.41% 99.67% 2020 580725 526726 90.70% 93.10% 88.45% 2019 566576 498569 88% 90.81% 85.41%

What after the release of RBSE 12th Board Result 2022?

After the release of the Rajasthan Board class 12th result 2022, students must download their marksheets. Further, they can get the original RBSE 12th Arts, Science and Commerce marksheets from their respective schools. Also, all the qualified students will be eligible for admission to UG courses in their choice of course and college.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 - Rechecking/Re-evaluation

The Rajasthan Board 12th result of Arts, Science and Commerce may bring joy to some students while it may disappoint others. Therefore, if a student gets less than expected marks then they can opt for either re-evaluation/re-checking of their answer sheet. The facility provided by the Rajasthan Board can be availed of by filling out an application form and paying a nominal fee. It is to be noted that any changes in the final marks would reflect in the original mark sheet of the student.

BSER 12th Result 2022 - Supplementary/ Compartmental Exam

After the declaration of the RBSE Ajmer result, the students who have failed can appear for the compartmental/ supplementary exam. However, the students who fail in more than two subjects cannot appear for the compartmental examination. The exams are generally scheduled in June every year. The Rajasthan Board has not yet announced the date for the compartmental/ supplementary exam. We will update the same here on this page once notified by the board. The facility can be availed of by paying a nominal fee and an application form.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Toppers

Every year, after the declaration of the BSER 12th result, the authorities formally announce the names of the toppers. The Rajasthan Board also felicitates them in an event that is organized by the board. Once the board announces the names of the toppers, the same will be provided here on this page too.

About Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) which was established in 1957 is the apex body for monitoring and regulating the secondary and senior secondary level school education in the state of Rajasthan. Around 6,000 schools are affiliated with the Board and more than 15 lakh students participate in the examinations conducted by the BSER every year. The BSER also conducts science talent search examinations and national talent search examinations. It also promotes Sanskrit and Cultural Studies and has a unique course structure in the form of Varishtha Upadhayay Parisksha for class 12th students.