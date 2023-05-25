rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and Other Direct Links to Check BSER 12th Arts Result 2023

Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023: Students can check the Rajasthan Board result for 12th Arts stream with the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Get the latest updates here

Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will release the class 12th Arts result online on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The result will be announced at 3.15 PM. Students can download their marksheet online at: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites, students can also get their BSER 12th Arts result from Jagran Josh website: rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com. The link to view the 12th Arts result is activated after the official declaration of results by the board. Last year, a total of 6,52,444 students registered, out of which 6,40,249 students appeared and 6,16,745 cleared the Rajasthan Board 12 Arts.

List of Websites to Check Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023

The Rajasthan board results will be announced by the officials on the board's website today, May 25, 2023, around 3.15 PM. Students can also access the RBSE 12th Arts stream results at Jagran Josh. Students can check the direct links to check the board results are mentioned below:

rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com

jagranjosh.com

How to check RBSE result through SMS?

Class SMS Format Send to Class 12 Arts result RJ12A <Space> ROLLNUMBER 5676750 / 56263

How To Check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 at Jagran Josh?

To check inter result 2023 at Jagran Josh, students have to visit the above-mentioned website. They can go through steps for detailed information: