TMC Recruitment 2021 for Jr. Engineer, Technician, Helper and other @tmc.gov.in, Download PDF

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the recruitment to the posts of Jr. Engineer, Technician, Helper and other for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Civil Hospital Campus, Sangrur, Punjab. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 23 April 2021.



Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

ADVT.NO.: TMC/HBCHS/113/21

13.04.2021

Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 23 April 2021.

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Jr. Engineer (Electrical)-01

Jr. Engineer(Mechanical)-01

Electrical Technician-03

Mechanical Technician-02

Plumber cum Mason-01

Helper-03

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Jr. Engineer (Electrical)-Diploma in Electrical (10 + 3) Engineering with three years’ post qualification experience.

Jr. Engineer(Mechanical)-Diploma in Mechanical (10 + 3) Engineering with three years’ post experience.

Electrical Technician-ITI Electrician with NCTVT with three years’ post experience.

Mechanical Technician-ITI Mechanical with NCTVT with three years’ post experience.

Plumber cum Mason-SSC Plus ITI (Plumbing) 02 years full time course from Govt. recognized Institute with 3 years experience after ITI OR 02 years after ITI Plus NCTVT in Plumbing and Civil Maintenance works in Industry / Commercial establishment/ Hospitals.

Helper-H.S.C. (10+2) candidate should have at least one year experience in relevant field.

Age Limit for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Jr. Engineer (Electrical)-Up to 30 yrs.

Jr. Engineer(Mechanical)- Up to 30 yrs

Electrical Technician-Up to 27 yrs.

Mechanical Technician-Up to 27 yrs.

Plumber cum Mason-Up to 27 yrs.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can attend the interview scheduled on 23 April 2021 along with Bio-data, recent passport size photograph, photo copy of PANCARD, original certificates and one set of attested copies of all certificates at the venue mentioned in the notification.