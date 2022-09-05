Teachers Day 2022: Meet #InspirationalTeachers who are Building a Better India

Teachers Day 2022: Today, i.e., 5th Sept, we celebrate Teachers Day 2022 - the birth Anniversary of former Indian President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This is one day of the year that is set aside to express gratitude and honour the efforts put in by our teachers towards students and ultimately the future of the country. While many consider it an easy job, teachers are actually tasked with the duty of educating the future generation of a country making them capable and responsible citizens who also work towards the betterment of the nation. While we honour and celebrate their efforts today, it is also important to bring out their stories of grit and commitment with which they are building a better India of tomorrow. How are Teachers building a Better Tomorrow? Growing up every student has a memory of at least one figure who influenced them, taught them to choose right over wrong and overall shaped their ethical balance and personality to become what they are today. In the last two years, the role of teachers has also drastically evolved. They are more involved in the character development of the students while providing them with the knowledge and understanding to understand the social complexities and contemporary challenges that we are faced with. Since students spend a majority of each day at School, their teachers become role models for the students. Through their words and actions, teachers can help ingrain character and virtue among the students, on which the foundation of India’s Tomorrow can be built. Teachers Working at Grassroot Level to Build a Better India Teachers Day 2022: Going beyond the line of duty, teachers, in addition to educating the future of the country, are also actively working on building a Better India through social initiatives and activities. They also involve students in these activities, thereby sensitizing them to the needs of fellow citizens coming from underprivileged backgrounds. Let’s look at some inspirational stories of teachers who have launched social initiatives to build a better, just and more equitable India of tomorrow. Dr Shradha Vasisht Dr. Vasisht is the founder of Sabkishiksha - a Socio-Educational initiative created to spread awareness about Educational opportunities among students from the Economically Weaker Sections and Disadvantaged Groups. Sabkishiksha is a Digital Community sharing information about the educational opportunities and options available to students from EWS and Disadvantaged Groups. She started creating digital content and videos on YouTube under Sabkishiksha Channel, which has gone on to help lakhs of students from underprivileged backgrounds. Find her complete story here Chaitaly Nandy Chaitaly Nany, a Physical Education Teacher at Sacred Heart Sr. Sec. School, Chandigarh, went beyond her line of duty as an educator to support marginalized sections of society during the lockdown period. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she organized several social activities including the distribution of masks and food packets, spreading awareness on social distancing and vaccination and also raising funds for migrant labourers. She also guided students to spread awareness about COVID-19, pandemic-appropriate behaviour and vaccination through poems, posters, and slogans and also made people aware of the need to get themselves vaccinated. Find her complete story here Amandeep Kaur Amandeeo Kaur, a teacher at AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh, with the help of her students launched a series of social initiatives to help poor and marginalized sections of society during COVID-19. She launched a special initiative called ‘Roti Bank’ through which they arranged and distributed food items and other necessities to the needy and poor during the COVID-19 pandemic. She asked her students to bring extra rotis and parathas with pickle or sabzi rolled up in their tiffin box, which was then collected by a team of students, separated and repacked to make food packets for distribution. Know more about her initiative here Vidhi Palsapure Vidhi launched Mazha Career Guide to help students explore new Career and Employment Opportunities. While working internships at IIT Bombay, and NCMR Pune, Vidhi learned about new career options and Science Domains and shared this information with her peers back home. Later on, to help a larger group of students, she began a Facebook Page - Mazha Career Guide (translated to My Career Guide) in which she posts regular updates on new career opportunities and news on different courses, helping students from rural backgrounds get information about more opportunities for their higher education. Know more about her initiative here These were some of the #inspirationalteachers whose stories were honoured and recognized at Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022’ but there are many other silent warriors who are transforming India into a global superpower.