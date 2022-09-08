TEACHERS’ DAY CELEBRATION AT DESH BHAGAT UNIVERSITY

On September 6, 2022, Desh Bhagat University hosted Teachers' Day celebrations in Mandi Gobindgarh's Maha Pragya Hall. Sr. Fauja Singh Sarari, an honorary cabinet minister for Punjab, was the chief guest of the occasion was welcomed by the Honorable Chancellor of Desh Bhagat University, Dr. Zora Singh, with flowers and a Guard of Honor by NCC cadets dressed in ceremonial attire. There were several luminaries in attendance, including Pro. Chancellor Dr. Tajinder Kaur, Vice-President Dr. Harsh Sadavarti, Chancellor's Advisor Dr. Virendra Singh, Registrar DBU Dr. Amarjit Singh, and others. The University Anthem was played when Chancellor Dr. Zora Singh performed the lamp lighting ceremony. Various entertaining and cultural performances were performed by the students of different departments. Students were very excited and full of enthusiasm.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister S. Fauja Singh emphasized the safety and education of daughters. Registrar DBU Dr. Amarjit Singh emphasized the importance of Teacher's Day. Chancellor Dr. Zora Singh said that teachers are nation builders. No one can ever repay the loans of his teachers. The Hon'ble Cabinet Minister of Punjab, Sr. Fauja Singh Sarari, was felicitated by Dr. Zora Singh, Chancellor and Pro Chancellor, Dr. Tajinder Kaur. On this auspicious occasion DBU dignitaries, teaching and non-teaching faculty were honored for their valuable contribution. Dr. Tajinder Kaur gave her blessings and congratulated all the teachers and students. She gave a vote of thanks to all. The national anthem marked the end of the event.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk