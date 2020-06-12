TTWREIS Telangana Recruitment 2020 for 160 Teacher Posts (TGT and Other),Apply Online @tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in

Govt of Telangana Teacher Recruitment 2020: Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREIS) Hyderabad has invited applications for recruitment 160 Teacher Posts for TGT and Other posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for TTWREIS Recruitment 2020 on tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in on or before 24 June 2020.

Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREIS) Hyderabad, funded by Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India is all set to rectuit for CBSE Teachers to teach CBSE syllabus in 16 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) temporarily. Retired teachers’ upto to the age of 65 years may be engaged subject to their fitness and willingness.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 10 June 2020

Last Date of Application - 24 June 2020

Telangana Teacher Vacancy Details

Total - 160 Posts

EMRS (G), Palvancha - 10 posts

EMRS (G), Indalwai - 10 posts

EMRS (G), Gandugulap ally - 10 posts

EMRS (G), Gundala - 10 posts

EMRS (G), Bayyaram - 10 posts

EMRS (G), Utnoor - 10 posts

EMRS (B), Kalwakurthy at Jadcherla - 10 posts

EMRS (B), Sirpur-T - 10 posts

EMRS (B), Tekulapally - 10 posts

EMRS (G), Kuravi - 10 posts

EMRS (G), Seerole - 10 posts

EMRS (G), Yellareddypeta - 10 posts

EMRS (B), Marrimadla - 10 posts

EMRS (B), Balanagar - 10 posts

EMRS (B), Gandhari - 10 posts

EMRS (B), Narnoor - 10 posts

Salary:

For Subject Teachers - Rs. 30,000/- per month.

For Art / Craft & Music - Rs. 20, 000/- per month

For Librarian / technical ASST - Rs. 17,000/- per month

Telangana Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Part Time Outsourced Faculty - Four years integrated degree course of Regional college of Education of NCERT in concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate OR Bachelor degree with atleast 50% marks in the concerned subject /combination of subject and in aggregate

TGT (Telugu) - Third language as a subject in all the three years

TGT (Hindi) - Hindi as a subject in all the three years

TGT (English) - English as a subject in all the three years

TGT (Social Studies) - Any two of the following main subject at graduation level: History, Geography, Economics, and Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography

TGT (Maths) - Mathematics as main subject at graduation level with one of the following as second subject : Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, Economics, Commerce, Statistics

TGT (Science) - Bachelor Degree in science with any two of the following subjects Botany, Zoology and Chemistry.B.Ed or equivalent Degree from a recognized University

Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper –II, conducted by CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose OR TET.

Proficiency in teaching in English medium is mandatory.

Art & Craft Teacher - Bachelor in Fine Art or Higher Secondary / Intermediate / Sr.School Certificate Exam with minimum 5 years (Full Time0 diploma in Fine Art/ Painting / Drawing & Painting from a recognized Institute / University.

Music Teacher - Senior Secondary school certificate with 50 % marks or Intermediate with 50 % marks or its equivalent and Bachelor/ Masters Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University. II. Competence to teach through English Medium.

Technical Teacher - Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology/ BCA from a recognized University/ Institution with 60% marks in the relevant field.Post qualification, two year of relevant experience in Govt./PSUs/Autonomous Bodies /Industry of repute OR 1st class diploma (3years full time) in Computer Science /IT/Electronics. Experience: Post qualification, Two years of relevant experience on Govt./ PSUs/ Autonomous Bodies /Industry of repute.

Librarian - Degree from a recognized university or equivalent. II. Bachelor’s degree or equivalent diploma in Library Science from a Recognized University/ Institute. III. Experience of two years in a Library / Computerization of a Library or one year certificate in Computer application from a recognized institute or equivalent

How to Apply for Telangana Gurukulam Teacher Recruitment 2020

The candidates can submit their application through online on www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in by paying a Fee of Rs. 50/- on or before 24 June 2020.

Telangana Gurukulam Teacher Recruitment Notification



Online Application Link