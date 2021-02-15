Telangana High Court Merit List 2021 Released for Civil Judge Post @hc.ts.nic.in, Check Details Here

Telangana High Court Merit List 2021: Telangana High Court has released the merit list of the Computer Based Screening Test for Civil Judge post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Computer Based Screening Test for Civil Judge post can check the merit list available on the official website of Telangana High Court Civil-hc.ts.nic.in.

Telangana High Court has conducted the Computer Based Screening Test for Civil Judge post on 22 November 2020. Candidates appeared in the Computer Based Screening Test can check the merit list available on the official website of Telangana High Court.

Candidates appeared in the Computer Based Screening Test for Civil Judge post can check their marks secured in the test which is available on the official website. Candidates can check with hall ticket number wise merit list available on the website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Telangana High Court Merit List 2021 for Civil Judge Post





How to Download: Telangana High Court Merit List 2021 for Civil Judge Post