Telangana High Court Merit List 2021 Released for Civil Judge Post @hc.ts.nic.in, Check Details Here
Telangana High Court Merit List 2021: Telangana High Court has released the merit list of the Computer Based Screening Test for Civil Judge post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Computer Based Screening Test for Civil Judge post can check the merit list available on the official website of Telangana High Court Civil-hc.ts.nic.in.
Telangana High Court has conducted the Computer Based Screening Test for Civil Judge post on 22 November 2020. Candidates appeared in the Computer Based Screening Test can check the merit list available on the official website of Telangana High Court.
Candidates appeared in the Computer Based Screening Test for Civil Judge post can check their marks secured in the test which is available on the official website. Candidates can check with hall ticket number wise merit list available on the website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for Telangana High Court Merit List 2021 for Civil Judge Post
How to Download: Telangana High Court Merit List 2021 for Civil Judge Post
- Visit the official website of Telangana High Court - hc.ts.nic.in.
- Go to the Recruitment section available on the home page.
- Click on the link-“Placing marks secured by the candidates appeared for computer based screening test held on 22-11-2020 for Recruitment to the 87 posts of Civil Judge notified for the year 2020 under Direct Recruitment and Recruitment by transfer - Regarding” given on the home page.
- A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the Merit List in separate window.
- Candidates are advised to download and save the same for your future reference.
