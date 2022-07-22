THDC इंजीनियर भर्ती 2022: 109 इंजीनियरिंग पदों पर निकली है वेकेंसी @thdc.co.in, जाने आवेदन प्रक्रिया

THDC इंजीनियर भर्ती 2022: THDC ने सिविल, इलेक्ट्रिकल, मैकेनिकल और विशेष शाखा (मास्टर डिग्री ) के विभिन्न विषयों में निश्चित अवधि के लिए 109 इंजीनियर पदों की भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किये हैं I इच्छुक और योग्य उम्मीदवार 19 अगस्त 2022 तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं I
THDC इंजीनियर भर्ती 2022 अधिसूचना विवरण :
विज्ञापन संख्या - 11/ 2022
THDC इंजीनियर भर्ती 2022 महत्वपूर्ण तिथियाँ :
- आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि - 19 अगस्त 2022
- रजिस्ट्रेशन फीस जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि - 21 अगस्त 2022
THDC इंजीनियर भर्ती 2022 पदों का विवरण :
कुल पद - 109
- इंजीनियर्स (सिविल)-33
- इंजीनियर्स (इलेक्ट्रिकल)-38
- इंजीनियर्स (मैकेनिकल) - 31
- विशिष्ट शाखा (मास्टर डिग्री धारक)
- इंजीनियर्स (सिविल)-फ्लुइड मैकेनिक्स-01
- इंजीनियर्स (इलेक्ट्रिकल)-पावर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स-01
- इंजीनियर्स (इलेक्ट्रिकल)-इलेक्ट्रिकल मशीन्स-01
- इंजीनियर्स (इलेक्ट्रिकल)-कंट्रोल एंड इंस्ट्रुमेंटेशन-01
- इंजीनियर्स (पर्यावरण) -03
THDC इंजीनियर भर्ती 2022 पात्रता मानदंड :
शैक्षिक योग्यता:
इंजीनियर्स (सिविल) : AICTE द्वारा अनुमोदित किसी भी मान्यता प्राप्त भारतीय विश्वविद्यालय / संस्थान से न्यूनतम 60% अंकों के साथ फुल टाइम रेगुलर ग्रेजुएट डिग्री और समकक्ष CGPA (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc-Engg.)
इंजीनियर्स (इलेक्ट्रिकल)- AICTE द्वारा अनुमोदित किसी भी मान्यता प्राप्त भारतीय विश्वविद्यालय / संस्थान से न्यूनतम 60% अंकों के साथ फुल टाइम रेगुलर ग्रेजुएट डिग्री और समकक्ष CGPA (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc-Engg.)
इंजीनियर्स (मैकेनिकल)- AICTE द्वारा अनुमोदित किसी भी मान्यता प्राप्त भारतीय विश्वविद्यालय / संस्थान से न्यूनतम 60% अंकों के साथ फुल टाइम रेगुलर ग्रेजुएट डिग्री और समकक्ष CGPA (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc-Engg.)
विशिष्ट शाखा (मास्टर डिग्री धारक)
- इंजीनियर्स (सिविल)- उपयुक्त वैधानिक प्राधिकरण द्वारा किसी भी मान्यता प्राप्त भारतीय विश्वविद्यालय / संस्थान से न्यूनतम 60% अंकों के साथ इंजीनियरिंग में फुल टाइम रेगुलर ग्रेजुएट डिग्री (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc) और मास्टर डिग्री (M.E./M-Tech/MS) I
- इंजीनियर्स (पर्यावरण)- उपयुक्त वैधानिक प्राधिकरण द्वारा किसी भी मान्यता प्राप्त भारतीय विश्वविद्यालय / संस्थान से न्यूनतम 60% अंकों के साथ इंजीनियरिंग में फुल टाइम रेगुलर ग्रेजुएट डिग्री (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc) और मास्टर डिग्री (M.E./M-Tech/MS) I
THDC इंजीनियर भर्ती 2022 आयु सीमा :
01.08.2022 को ऊपरी आयु सीमा 32 वर्ष होनी चाहिए।
पदों की शैक्षिक योग्यता के विवरण से सम्बंधित अधिसूचना के लिए लिंक देखें।
THDC इंजीनियर भर्ती 2022 में आवेदन कैसे करें ?
इच्छुक और योग्य उम्मीदवार THDC इंडिया लिमिटेड की वेबसाइट www.thdc.co.in पर 19 अगस्त 2022 तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं I
THDC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 109 Engineer Posts@thdc.co.in, Check Eligibility
THDC has invited online application for the 109 Engineer posts on its official website. Check THDC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.
THDC Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification: THDC Limited, a Mini Ratna Government Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) is recruiting Engineer for fixed term basis in different disciplines of Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Specialized Branch. If you are Engineering Graduates then you can apply for these posts on or before 19 August 2022.
Candidates applying for these posts should note that they will be shortlisted category-wise for Personal Interview and the Selection Process consist of marks obtained in Academic Qualification, Job Experience and Personal Interview.
Notification Details THDC Engineer Recruitment 2022:
Advt. No. 11/2022
Important Dates THDC Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:19 August 2022
Vacancy Details THDC Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Engineers (Civil)-33
Engineers (Electrical)-38
Engineers (Mechanical)-31
Specialized Branch (Master Degree Holders)
Engineers (Civil)-Fluid Mechanics-01
Engineers (Electrical)-Power Electronics-01
Engineers (Electrical)-Electrical Machines-01
Engineers (Electrical)-Control & Instrumentation-01
Engineers(Environmental)-03
Eligibility Criteria THDC Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Engineers (Civil)-Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc-Engg.) from recognized Indian University/Institute approved by AICTE with not less than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA, taking average of all Semesters/Years, irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester/year by the University/ Institute.
Engineers (Electrical)-Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc.-Engg.) from recognized Indian University/Institute approved by AICTE with not less than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA, taking average of all Semesters/Years, irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester/year by the University/ Institute.
Engineers (Mechanical)-Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc.-Engg.) from recognized Indian University/Institute approved by AICTE with not less than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA, taking average of all Semesters/Years, irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester/year by the University/ Institute.
|Notification
|THDC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 109 Engineer Posts@thdc.co.in, Check Eligibility
|Notification Date
|22 Jul, 2022
|Last Date of Submission
|16 Aug, 2022
|City
|Rishikesh
|State
|Uttarakhand
|Country
|India
|Education Qual
|Post Graduate, Graduate
|Functional
|Engineering
SPECIALIZED BRANCH (Master Degree Holders)
Engineers (Civil)-Full Time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc) & Master’s Degree (M.E./M-Tech/MS) is the relevant discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.
Engineers (Electrical)-Full Time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc) & Master’s Degree (M.E./M-Tech/MS) is the relevant discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks
Engineers(Environmental)-Full Time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc) & Master’s Degree (M.E./M-Tech/MS) is the relevant discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.