THDC इंजीनियर भर्ती 2022: 109 इंजीनियरिंग पदों पर निकली है वेकेंसी @thdc.co.in, जाने आवेदन प्रक्रिया

THDC has invited online application for the 109 Engineer posts on its official website. Check THDC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

THDC Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification: THDC Limited, a Mini Ratna Government Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) is recruiting Engineer for fixed term basis in different disciplines of Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Specialized Branch. If you are Engineering Graduates then you can apply for these posts on or before 19 August 2022.

Candidates applying for these posts should note that they will be shortlisted category-wise for Personal Interview and the Selection Process consist of marks obtained in Academic Qualification, Job Experience and Personal Interview.

Notification Details THDC Engineer Recruitment 2022:

Advt. No. 11/2022

Important Dates THDC Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:19 August 2022

Vacancy Details THDC Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Engineers (Civil)-33

Engineers (Electrical)-38

Engineers (Mechanical)-31

Specialized Branch (Master Degree Holders)

Engineers (Civil)-Fluid Mechanics-01

Engineers (Electrical)-Power Electronics-01

Engineers (Electrical)-Electrical Machines-01

Engineers (Electrical)-Control & Instrumentation-01

Engineers(Environmental)-03

Eligibility Criteria THDC Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Engineers (Civil)-Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc-Engg.) from recognized Indian University/Institute approved by AICTE with not less than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA, taking average of all Semesters/Years, irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester/year by the University/ Institute.

Engineers (Electrical)-Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc.-Engg.) from recognized Indian University/Institute approved by AICTE with not less than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA, taking average of all Semesters/Years, irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester/year by the University/ Institute.

Engineers (Mechanical)-Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc.-Engg.) from recognized Indian University/Institute approved by AICTE with not less than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA, taking average of all Semesters/Years, irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester/year by the University/ Institute.

SPECIALIZED BRANCH (Master Degree Holders)

Engineers (Civil)-Full Time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc) & Master’s Degree (M.E./M-Tech/MS) is the relevant discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.

Engineers (Electrical)-Full Time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc) & Master’s Degree (M.E./M-Tech/MS) is the relevant discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks

Engineers(Environmental)-Full Time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc) & Master’s Degree (M.E./M-Tech/MS) is the relevant discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

THDC Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification: