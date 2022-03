TMC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Senior Resident Post @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

TMC has invited online application for the Senior Resident post on its official website. Check TMC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TMC Senior Resident Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited application for the Senior Resident posts in various departments for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital Research Center Punjab. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 24 March 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including M.D/MS/ D.N.B. in concerned speciality with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Ref. No. TMC/HBCHS/102/22

Important Dates for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 24 March 2022

Vacancy Details for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Senior Resident

Medical Oncology-02

Radiation Oncology-03

Surgical Oncology-01

Radiodiagnosis-01

Eligibility Criteria for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Senior Resident

Medical Oncology-M.D. (Internal Medicine) OR Equivalent post-graduate degree in Medicine recognized by MCI.

Radiation Oncology-M.D. (Radiotherapy) OR Equivalent post-graduate degree in Radiotherapy recognized by MCI.

Surgical Oncology-MS (Gen. Surgery) OR equivalent PG degree recognized by MCI.

Radiodiagnosis-M.D./ D.N.B. (Radio-Diagnosis) OR Equivalent postgraduate degree in Radio-Diagnosis recognized by MCI.

How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 24 March 2022 along with Bio-data, recent passport size photograph, Xerox copy of Pan Card/ Aadhar Card, original certificate, experience certificate and one set of attested copies of all certificates.