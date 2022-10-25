TN MRB FSO Answer Key 2022 (Soon) @mrb.tn.gov.in: Check Updates Here

TN MRB FSO Answer Key 2022: Medical Service Board Recruitment (MRB) will soon release the answer key for Food Safety Officer (FSO) Exam 2022. Check Latest Updates Here.

TN MRB FSO Answer Key 2022: Medical Service Board Recruitment (MRB) has completed the exam for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO) on 20 October 2022. Now, candidates are waiting for the answer keys and result for the same. It is expected that the board will soon upload the TN MRB FSO Answer Key Link on its website i.e. mrb.tn.gov.in.

Once the answer key is uploaded, the candidates will be able to check the estimated result. They shall also be invited for submitting objections against the answer key if they found any answer inappropriate released by the board.

When and How to Download TN MRB FSO Answer Key ?

The candidates would be able to download the answer key, once released, by following subjects:

Step 1: Go to the website of TN TRB which is mrb.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Notification’ Tab given on the website

Step 3L: Upon clicking the tab, you will be redirected to a page where you are required to search for ‘Notification No.02/2021’

Step 4: On this link, you will see the answer key linlk

Step 5: Download TN TRB Answer Key

The board has a total of 119 vacant posts of Food Safety Officers on a temporary basis for Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. The exam had 200 objective-type questions on Under Graduate of 100 marks.

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination / CBT, and other conditions prescribed in the notification. Selected candidates will be paid in the pay scale of Rs.35900-113500.

Candidates are advised to keep a track of this for the latest updates regarding the answer key.