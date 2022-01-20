TN MRB Village Health Nurse Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 39 Vacancies @mrbonline.in

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on http://mrbonline.in for 39 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Village Health Nurse (for Differently Abled Persons category only). The online applications for the same have been started on mrbonline.in from today onwards. i.e. 20 January 2022. The last date for submission of the online application is 9 February 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 9 February 2022

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Village Health Nurse - 39 Posts

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

ANM qualification from Government or Government approved private Auxiliary Nurse Midwife school

which is recognized by Indian Nursing Council; For those who have acquired Auxiliary Nurse qualification prior 15 November 2012 SSLC with 18 months Auxiliary Nurse Midwife/Multipurpose Health Workers (Female) course.

Midwife / Multipurpose Health Workers (Female).

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 AGE Limit - 18 to 59 years

Download TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale - Rs. 19500 - 62000 per month

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview.

How to apply for TN MRB Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 20 January to 9 February 2022. Candidates need to verify their eligibility for the post before submitting their online application. If a candidate furnished wrong information, action will be

taken by MRB to debar such candidate from the future exams/recruitment, apart from other legal actions.

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Application Fee - Rs. 300/-