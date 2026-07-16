TNTET Answer Key 2026 Released at trb.tn.gov.in, Download Paper 1 and Paper 2 Provisional Response Sheet PDF Here
TNTET Answer Key 2026 Download link has been activated by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates can download the provisional answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The last date to raise an objection is July 22, 2026. Check all details here.
TNTET Answer Key 2026 Out: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has officially released the TNTET Answer Key 2026 for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test can download the provisional answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Along with the provisional answer key, the authority has provided the chance to raise objections, if any, only through the official website on or before July 22, 2026.
Teachers Recruitment Board had conducted the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based Examination for Tamilnadu Teacher Eligibility Test on July 04 and July 05, 2026 across the state.
TNTET Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on July 04 and July 05, 2026 for Paper I and Paper II for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test can download their answer key pdf through the official website. You can download the TN TET Answer Key 2026 directly through the link given below
|Paper
|Subject
|Download Link
|Paper 1
|All Subjects
|Click Here
|Paper 2
|Mathematics & Science
|Click Here
|Paper 2
|Social Science
|Click Here
How to Download the TNTET Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can download the download the provisional answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 through the official website after following the steps given below
Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) at - https://trb.tn.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the link Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2026 (TNTET) on the home page.
Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 4: Download the respective answer key PDF
Step 5: Compare it with your responses to calculate your score.
What is TNTET?
TNTET (Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test) is basically a gateway to check the eligibility to apply for various teaching jobs across the state. Candidates get eligibility certificate can apply for various teaching positions in Government and Government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu. The TNTET is conducted by TRB, Tamil Nadu which is used to be conducted for two papers.
• Paper 1 is for Classes I–V i.e. For Secondary Grade Teachers / Primary School Headmasters.
• Paper 2 is for Classes VI–VIII For For BT Assistants / Middle School Headmasters
Stsps to Raise Objections Against TNTET Answer Key 2026?
You can raise your objections, if any after following the steps given below
Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) at - https://trb.tn.gov.in/
Step -2: Go to the Candidate Dashboard on the website. (www.trb.tn.gov.in)
Step -3:Click the Objection Tracker inside the Candidate Dashboard.
Step-4:Read the instructions and accept the declaration.
Step-5:To view the Master Question paper – “Click here to view Master Question Paper with Tentative key” - To view the Full QP.:
Step - 6:Right answer has been tick-marked in the respective options for each question in the Master Question Paper hosted herewith.
Step - 7:Select the Question Number as per the Master Question Paper.
Step - 8: Raise the objection in the given fields, if any.
Step - 8: Upload the supporting document and click Save and Submit.
Why is the TN TET Answer Key 2026 Important?
The TN TET Answer Key 2026 is very crucial document released by Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) shortly after the exam. It contains the correct answers to all the questions asked in the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test examination. Using the TNPSC Group 2 answer key 2025, candidates can: serves multiple purposes:
- Transparency: It ensures fair evaluation by allowing candidates to cross-verify.
- Score Estimation: Helps in calculating tentative scores before results.
- Objection Process: Candidates can challenge errors in the provisional key.
- Preparation Analysis: Aspirants can identify areas of strength and weakness.
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