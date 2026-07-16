TNTET Answer Key 2026 Out: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has officially released the TNTET Answer Key 2026 for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test can download the provisional answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Along with the provisional answer key, the authority has provided the chance to raise objections, if any, only through the official website on or before July 22, 2026.

Teachers Recruitment Board had conducted the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based Examination for Tamilnadu Teacher Eligibility Test on July 04 and July 05, 2026 across the state. TNTET Answer Key 2026 Download Link Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on July 04 and July 05, 2026 for Paper I and Paper II for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test can download their answer key pdf through the official website. You can download the TN TET Answer Key 2026 directly through the link given below

Paper Subject Download Link Paper 1 All Subjects Click Here Paper 2 Mathematics & Science Click Here Paper 2 Social Science Click Here How to Download the TNTET Answer Key 2026? Candidates can download the download the provisional answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 through the official website after following the steps given below Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) at - https://trb.tn.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2026 (TNTET) on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: Download the respective answer key PDF

Step 5: Compare it with your responses to calculate your score. What is TNTET? TNTET (Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test) is basically a gateway to check the eligibility to apply for various teaching jobs across the state. Candidates get eligibility certificate can apply for various teaching positions in Government and Government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu. The TNTET is conducted by TRB, Tamil Nadu which is used to be conducted for two papers.

• Paper 1 is for Classes I–V i.e. For Secondary Grade Teachers / Primary School Headmasters.

• Paper 2 is for Classes VI–VIII For For BT Assistants / Middle School Headmasters Stsps to Raise Objections Against TNTET Answer Key 2026? You can raise your objections, if any after following the steps given below Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) at - https://trb.tn.gov.in/

Step -2: Go to the Candidate Dashboard on the website. (www.trb.tn.gov.in)

Step -3:Click the Objection Tracker inside the Candidate Dashboard.

Step-4:Read the instructions and accept the declaration.

Step-5:To view the Master Question paper – “Click here to view Master Question Paper with Tentative key” - To view the Full QP.:

Step - 6:Right answer has been tick-marked in the respective options for each question in the Master Question Paper hosted herewith.

Step - 7:Select the Question Number as per the Master Question Paper.

Step - 8: Raise the objection in the given fields, if any.

Step - 8: Upload the supporting document and click Save and Submit.