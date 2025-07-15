Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket 2025 Out for Interview Post: Download Admit Card at tnpsc.gov.in

The TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket 2025 has been released on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in, on July 11, 2025 for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between July 20 and July 23, 2025. A direct link is provided below to download the admit card.

TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Combined Technical Services (CTS) admit card 2025 on its official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket is an important document for candidates appearing in the exam.
The TNPSC CTSE Interview Post exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 20 and July 23, 2025 and candidates can download their hall ticket by providing their registration number and password. The admit card contains essential details such as the exam date, venue, and instructions for candidates. In the article below we have covered the downloading procedure, important details mentioned on the hall ticket and important information about the TNPSC CTSE exam 2025.

TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket 2025 Link Active

The TNPSC has activated the link to download the CTSE interview post admit card 2025. Candidates can now download their admit card by providing their registration number and password. Candidates must carry the hall ticket along with their valid ID and the candidates who do not carry their admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Click on the direct link below to download the TNPSC CTSE Admit Card 2025.

TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket 2025

Active Link

TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket 2025: Overview

TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket 2025 is out at tnpsc.gov.in for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between July 20 and July 23, 2025. Admit card contains the candidate's details and exam centre details. Check the table below for TNPSC CTSE Key Highlights

Detail

Information

Exam Name

TNPSC CTSE Combined Civil Services Examination

Hall Ticket Release Date

July 11, 2025

Exam Date

July 20 and July 23, 2025

Official Website

www.tnpsc.gov.in

Hall Ticket Download Method

Online (Candidate Login)

Details on Hall Ticket

Candidate Name, Roll Number, Exam Centre, Exam Time, Instructions

Required Documents

Hall Ticket + Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)

How to Download the TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket 2025?

Candidates can download the TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the Official Website, tnpsc.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket Link
  • Enter the Login Details such as Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password
  • Check all details and download the PDF.
  • Take a printout for exam day.

Details Mentioned on TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket

Before downloading the Hall Ticket candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in the admit card are correct. The list of details are provided below

  • Candidate Name
  • Roll Number
  • Exam Date & Time
  • Exam Centre
  • Photograph & Signature

