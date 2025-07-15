TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket 2025 Out for Interview Post: Download Admit Card at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Combined Technical Services (CTS) admit card 2025 on its official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket is an important document for candidates appearing in the exam.

The TNPSC CTSE Interview Post exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 20 and July 23, 2025 and candidates can download their hall ticket by providing their registration number and password. The admit card contains essential details such as the exam date, venue, and instructions for candidates. In the article below we have covered the downloading procedure, important details mentioned on the hall ticket and important information about the TNPSC CTSE exam 2025.

TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket 2025 Link Active

The TNPSC has activated the link to download the CTSE interview post admit card 2025. Candidates can now download their admit card by providing their registration number and password. Candidates must carry the hall ticket along with their valid ID and the candidates who do not carry their admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Click on the direct link below to download the TNPSC CTSE Admit Card 2025.