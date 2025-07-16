TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 Released for 645 Vacancies in First Stage Examination

TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 PDF: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) posts. TNPSC Group 2 exam notification has been released by TNPSC. The TNPSC Group 2 is a state level exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) each year for Group 2 and Group 2A posts. A total of 645 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive for various posts including Senior Inspector, Forester, Probation Officer, Assistant Inspector, Assistant, Executive Officer,Lower Division (Counter) Clerk and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from 15th July 2025 onwards at https://tnpsc.gov.in/. The Last date and time for submission of online application is August 13, 2025. Candidates are required to apply online by using the Commission’s website www.tnpscexams.in.

TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 PDF Download The detailed pdf for the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) posts is available on the official website of TNPSC. You can download the detailed notification pdf directly through the link given below TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 Notification Download PDF TNPSC Group 2 Posts 2025 Overview A total of 645 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive under Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services). Check the overview of the recruitment drive given below- Conducting Body Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Posts Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) Advt No. No.11 / 2025 Vacancies 645 Last date to apply online 16th August 2025 Official website https://tnpsc.gov.in/

TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025- Important Dates The detailed schedule for online registration has been released along with TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 Notification on the official website. Candidates can apply for these posts in online mode from 15th July to 13th August 2025. Check the detailed schedule given below- Official Notification Released 15th July 2025 Apply Online Starts 15th July 2025 Last Date to apply 13th August 2025 Application Correction Window period From 18.08.2025 12.01 A.M to 20.08.2025 11.59 P.M Date and time of preliminary examination 28.09.2025 TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 Vacancy Under the recruitment drive, a total of 645 vacancies are to be filled for Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) posts. TNPSC Group 2A Vacancy 2025

The TNPSC Group 2A vacancy distribution for each post is given below. TNPSC Group 2A Vacancy 2025 [Non-Interview Posts] Post Name Department Service Vacancy Senior Inspector Milk Production and Dairy Development Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Subordinate Service 65 Assistant Inspector Local Fund Audit Tamil Nadu Local Fund Audit Subordinate Service 01 Audit Inspector Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service 11 Supervisor / Junior Superintendent Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing Subordinate Service 01 Assistant, Grade III Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited 04 Assistant

Chennai (South)

Cuddalore

Madurai

Thiruvarur

Vellore

Commissionerate of Commercial Taxes Commercial Taxes Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

03

01

01

03

02

03 Senior Revenue Inspector

Chennai

Cuddalore

Eorde

Kallakurichi

Nilgiris

Ramanathapuram

Thanjavur

Tirupathur

Tiruvallur

Vellore

Commissionerate of Revenue Administration

Revenue Administration and Disaster Management Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

14

01

04

03

04

02

03

03

03

01

02 Assistant Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service 12 Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences 43 Industries and Commerce 18 Police 41 Medical and Rural Health Services 74 Transport 13 Registration 07 Public Health and Preventive Medicine 28 Fisheries and Fisherman Welfare 01 Labour 33 Highways 04 Backward Classes Welfare 06 Children Welfare and Special Services 03 Urban Land Ceiling and Urban Land Tax 02 National Cadet Corps 12 School Education 109 Stationery and Printing 07 Prisons and Correctional Services 16 Assistant / Accountant Sericulture Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service 02 Executive Officer, Grade III Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate Service 11 Assistant Tamil Nadu State Election Commission 06 Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service 08 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service 02 Lower Division (Counter) Clerk Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service 02 Total Vacancies 595

Group II Services 50 Group IIA Services 595 Total Posts 645 TNPSC Group 2 Posts 2025 Selection Process Plan of Examination

Under the selection process, the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) comprises of two successive stages including Common Preliminary Examination

Separate Main examination for Group II and Group IIA Services, except for the post of Forester. The TNPSC Group 2 exam will be held in offline mode only for a duration of 3 Hours.

There will be a total of 200 questions for 300 marks.

The minimum qualifying marks is 90 marks

The Group 2 exam pattern for the same is shared in the table below. Section Subject Standard Minimum Qualifying Marks (All Communities) Type A Language (General Tamil or General English) SSLC Objective B General Studies Degree Objective C Aptitude and Mental Ability SSLC Objective Total 90 Objective