TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 Released for 645 Vacancies in First Stage Examination

TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 PDF: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) posts. TNPSC Group 2 exam notification has been released by TNPSC. The TNPSC Group 2 is a state level exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) each year for Group 2 and Group 2A posts.
A total of 645 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive for various posts including Senior Inspector, Forester, Probation Officer, Assistant Inspector, Assistant, Executive Officer,Lower Division (Counter) Clerk and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from 15th July 2025 onwards at https://tnpsc.gov.in/.
The Last date and time for submission of online application is August 13, 2025. Candidates are required to apply online by using the Commission’s website www.tnpscexams.in.
TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 PDF Download
The detailed pdf for the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) posts is available on the official website of TNPSC. You can download the detailed notification pdf directly through the link given below
|TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 Notification
|Download PDF
TNPSC Group 2 Posts 2025 Overview
A total of 645 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive under Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services). Check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Conducting Body
|Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|Posts
|Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services)
|Advt No.
|No.11 / 2025
|Vacancies
|645
|Last date to apply online
|16th August 2025
|Official website
|https://tnpsc.gov.in/
TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025- Important Dates
The detailed schedule for online registration has been released along with TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 Notification on the official website. Candidates can apply for these posts in online mode from 15th July to 13th August 2025. Check the detailed schedule given below-
|Official Notification Released
|15th July 2025
|Apply Online Starts
|15th July 2025
|Last Date to apply
|13th August 2025
|Application Correction Window period
|From 18.08.2025 12.01 A.M to 20.08.2025 11.59 P.M
|Date and time of preliminary examination
|28.09.2025
TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 Vacancy
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 645 vacancies are to be filled for Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) posts.
TNPSC Group 2A Vacancy 2025
The TNPSC Group 2A vacancy distribution for each post is given below.
|TNPSC Group 2A Vacancy 2025 [Non-Interview Posts]
|Post Name
|Department
|Service
|Vacancy
|Senior Inspector
|Milk Production and Dairy Development
|Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Subordinate Service
|65
|Assistant Inspector
|Local Fund Audit
|Tamil Nadu Local Fund Audit Subordinate Service
|01
|Audit Inspector
|Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments
|Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|11
|Supervisor / Junior Superintendent
|Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business
|Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing Subordinate Service
|01
|Assistant, Grade III
|Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited
|04
|Assistant
Chennai (South)
Cuddalore
Madurai
Thiruvarur
Vellore
Commissionerate of Commercial Taxes
|Commercial Taxes
|Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
03
01
01
03
02
03
|Senior Revenue Inspector
Chennai
Cuddalore
Eorde
Kallakurichi
Nilgiris
Ramanathapuram
Thanjavur
Tirupathur
Tiruvallur
Vellore
Commissionerate of Revenue Administration
|Revenue Administration and Disaster Management
|Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
14
01
04
03
04
02
03
03
03
01
02
|Assistant
|Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection
|Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|12
|Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences
|43
|Industries and Commerce
|18
|Police
|41
|Medical and Rural Health Services
|74
|Transport
|13
|Registration
|07
|Public Health and Preventive Medicine
|28
|Fisheries and Fisherman Welfare
|01
|Labour
|33
|Highways
|04
|Backward Classes Welfare
|06
|Children Welfare and Special Services
|03
|Urban Land Ceiling and Urban Land Tax
|02
|National Cadet Corps
|12
|School Education
|109
|Stationery and Printing
|07
|Prisons and Correctional Services
|16
|Assistant / Accountant
|Sericulture
|Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|02
|Executive Officer, Grade III
|Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments
|Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate Service
|11
|Assistant
|Tamil Nadu State Election Commission
|06
|Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission
|Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service
|08
|Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly
|Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service
|02
|Lower Division (Counter) Clerk
|Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly
|Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service
|02
|Total Vacancies
|595
|Group II Services
|50
|Group IIA Services
|595
|Total Posts
|645
TNPSC Group 2 Posts 2025 Selection Process
Plan of Examination
Under the selection process, the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) comprises of two successive stages including
- Common Preliminary Examination
- Separate Main examination for Group II and Group IIA Services, except for the post of Forester.
- The TNPSC Group 2 exam will be held in offline mode only for a duration of 3 Hours.
- There will be a total of 200 questions for 300 marks.
- The minimum qualifying marks is 90 marks
- The Group 2 exam pattern for the same is shared in the table below.
|
Section
|
Subject
|
Standard
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (All Communities)
|
Type
|
A
|
Language (General Tamil or General English)
|
SSLC
|
Objective
|
B
|
General Studies
|
Degree
|
Objective
|
C
|
Aptitude and Mental Ability
|
SSLC
|
Objective
|
Total
|
90
|
Objective
For the posts of Forester, the selection will be made in three successive stages including-
- Common Preliminary Examination
- Main Examination and
- Endurance Test.
Steps To Apply For TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025?
Candidates can apply only through online mode in the Commission's website viz., www.tnpscexams.in.
- Log on to the official portal i.e, www.tnpscexams.in.
- Select the appropriate link “TNPSC Notification 2025” relevant to the post you are willing to .
- Go through the details provided & ensure the eligibility for the Posts
- Click on the “One Time Profile Registration” link and then press on the “New Registration” option.
- Fill the TNPSC Application form 2025 with the required details.
- Now click on the “Online Application Submission” link in the home page.
- Save the application form for future reference.
