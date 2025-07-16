TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 Released for 645 Vacancies in First Stage Examination

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025: TNPSC Group 2 exam notification has been released by TNPSC. The TNPSC Group 2 is a state level exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) each year for Group 2 and Group 2A posts. Under the TNPSC Group 2 2025 recruitment notification, a total of 645 vacancies including Senior Inspector, Forester, Probation Officer, Assistant Inspector, Assistant, Executive Officer and others are to be filled. Candidates can apply online at the official website www.tnpsc.gov.in. 

Jul 16, 2025

A total of 645 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive for various posts including Senior Inspector, Forester, Probation Officer, Assistant Inspector, Assistant, Executive Officer,Lower Division (Counter) Clerk and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from 15th July 2025 onwards at https://tnpsc.gov.in/.

The Last date and time for submission of online application is August 13, 2025. Candidates are required to apply online by using the Commission’s website www.tnpscexams.in.

TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 PDF Download

The detailed pdf for the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) posts is available on the official website of TNPSC. You can download the detailed notification pdf directly through the link given below

TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 Notification  Download PDF

TNPSC Group 2 Posts 2025 Overview

A total of 645  posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive under Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services). Check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-

Conducting Body Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
Posts Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) 
Advt No. No.11 / 2025
Vacancies 645
Last date to apply online 16th August 2025 
Official website https://tnpsc.gov.in/

TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025- Important Dates

The detailed schedule for online registration has been released along with TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 Notification on the official website. Candidates can apply for these posts in online mode from 15th July to 13th August 2025. Check the detailed schedule given below-

Official Notification Released 15th July 2025
Apply Online Starts 15th July 2025
Last Date to apply 13th August 2025 
Application Correction Window period From 18.08.2025 12.01 A.M to 20.08.2025 11.59 P.M
Date and time of preliminary examination 28.09.2025

TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 Vacancy

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 645 vacancies are to be filled for Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) posts.

TNPSC Group 2A Vacancy 2025

The TNPSC Group 2A vacancy distribution for each post is given below. 

TNPSC Group 2A Vacancy 2025 [Non-Interview Posts]
Post Name Department Service Vacancy
Senior Inspector Milk Production and Dairy Development Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Subordinate Service 65
Assistant Inspector Local Fund Audit Tamil Nadu Local Fund Audit Subordinate Service 01
Audit Inspector Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service 11
Supervisor / Junior Superintendent Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing Subordinate Service 01
Assistant, Grade III Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited 04
Assistant
Chennai (South)
Cuddalore
Madurai
Thiruvarur
Vellore 
Commissionerate of Commercial Taxes		 Commercial Taxes Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
03
01
01
03
02
03
Senior Revenue Inspector
Chennai
Cuddalore
Eorde
Kallakurichi
Nilgiris
Ramanathapuram
Thanjavur
Tirupathur
Tiruvallur
Vellore
Commissionerate of Revenue Administration
 		 Revenue Administration and Disaster Management Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
14
01
04
03
04
02
03
03
03
01
02
Assistant Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service 12
Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences 43
Industries and Commerce 18
Police 41
Medical and Rural Health Services 74
Transport 13
Registration 07
Public Health and Preventive Medicine 28
Fisheries and Fisherman Welfare 01
Labour 33
Highways 04
Backward Classes Welfare 06
Children Welfare and Special Services 03
Urban Land Ceiling and Urban Land Tax 02
National Cadet Corps 12
School Education 109
Stationery and Printing 07
Prisons and Correctional Services 16
Assistant / Accountant Sericulture Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service 02
Executive Officer, Grade III Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate Service 11
Assistant Tamil Nadu State Election Commission 06
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service 08
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service 02
Lower Division (Counter) Clerk Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service 02
Total Vacancies 595

Group II Services 50 
Group IIA Services 595
Total Posts  645

TNPSC Group 2 Posts 2025 Selection Process

Plan of Examination
Under the selection process, the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) comprises of two successive stages including

  • Common Preliminary Examination
  • Separate Main examination for Group II and Group IIA Services, except for the post of Forester.

  • The TNPSC Group 2 exam will be held in offline mode only for a duration of 3 Hours. 
  • There will be a total of 200 questions for 300 marks. 
  • The minimum qualifying marks is 90 marks 
  • The Group 2 exam pattern for the same is shared in the table below. 

Section

Subject

Standard

Minimum Qualifying Marks (All Communities)

Type

A

Language (General Tamil or General English)

SSLC

Objective

B

General Studies

Degree

Objective

C

Aptitude and Mental Ability

SSLC

Objective

Total

90

Objective

For the posts of Forester, the selection will be made in three successive stages including-

  • Common Preliminary Examination
  • Main Examination and
  • Endurance Test.

 

Steps To Apply For TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025?

Candidates can apply only through online mode in the Commission's website viz., www.tnpscexams.in.

  • Log on to the official portal i.e, www.tnpscexams.in.
  • Select the appropriate link “TNPSC Notification 2025” relevant to the post you are willing to .
  • Go through the details provided & ensure the eligibility for the Posts
  • Click on the “One Time Profile Registration” link and then press on the “New Registration” option.
  • Fill the TNPSC Application form 2025 with the required details.
  • Now click on the “Online Application Submission” link in the home page.
  • Save the application form for future reference.

 

