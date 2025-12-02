TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2025 Out at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link to Download DV Hall Ticket and Schedule

TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2025 Download: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2025 for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in 3,935 various posts including Junior Assistant and Village Administrative Officer can check their marks obtained in the exam. Candidates shortlisted in the written exam are able to appear in the next Certificate Verification round which is scheduled to be held from December 08 to 18, 2025. All those candidates who applied successfully for these posts can download the TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 through the official website-https://tnpsc.gov.in.
The Certificate Verification for these posts will be held from December 08 to 18, 2025.The admit card for document verification round has been released on the official website. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.
A total of 3,935 vacancies including Village Administrative Officer and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which document verification will be held from December 08 to 18, 2025. Check the table below for TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card and mark details.
Particulars
Details
Exam Name
TNPSC Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination
Conducting Body
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
Admit Card Status
Out
Posts Name
Junior Assistant,Typist,Village Administrative Officer and others
Document Verification Schedule
December 08 to 18, 2025
Advertisement
No.709
Credentials Required
Application Number and Date of Birth
Official website
https://tnpsc.gov.in/http://www.tnpscexams.in/
How To Download TNPSC Group IV Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:
1.Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.
2. Click on the link Group IV services hall ticket for Document Verification on the home page.
3. Now go to the OTR dashboard.
4. Provider your credentials to log in, and submit to the link.
5. Now check your TNPSC Group IV Admit Card 2025 in a new window.
6. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.
