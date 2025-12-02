TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2025 Out at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link to Download DV Hall Ticket and Schedule

TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2025 Download: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2025 for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in 3,935 various posts including Junior Assistant and Village Administrative Officer can check their marks obtained in the exam. Candidates shortlisted in the written exam are able to appear in the next Certificate Verification round which is scheduled to be held from December 08 to 18, 2025. All those candidates who applied successfully for these posts can download the TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 through the official website-https://tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 Link

The Certificate Verification for these posts will be held from December 08 to 18, 2025.The admit card for document verification round has been released on the official website. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.