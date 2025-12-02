Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2025 Out at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link to Download DV Hall Ticket and Schedule

By Manish Kumar
Dec 2, 2025, 14:09 IST

TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2025 Download: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2025 for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV.  The Commission will conduct the certificate verification round for 3,935 various posts from December 08, 2025 onwards. Check Hall ticket download link and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2025 Download: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC TNPSC Group 4 Marks 2025 for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) on its official website. All those candidates who  appeared in 3,935 various posts including Junior Assistant and Village Administrative Officer can check their marks obtained in the exam. Candidates shortlisted in the written exam are able to appear in the next Certificate Verification round which is scheduled to be held from December 08 to 18, 2025. All those candidates who applied successfully for these posts can download the TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 through the official website-https://tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 Link

The Certificate Verification for these posts will be held from December 08 to 18, 2025.The admit card for document verification round has been released on the official website. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day. 

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025

Direct Link

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 Highlights

A total of 3,935 vacancies including Village Administrative Officer and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which document verification will be held from December 08 to 18, 2025. Check the table below for TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card and mark details.

Particulars 

Details

Exam Name

TNPSC Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination

Conducting Body

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Admit Card Status

Out

Posts Name 

Junior Assistant,Typist,Village Administrative Officer and others 

Document Verification Schedule 

December 08 to 18, 2025

Advertisement 

No.709

Credentials Required

Application Number and Date of Birth

Official website

https://tnpsc.gov.in/http://www.tnpscexams.in/

How To Download TNPSC Group IV Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:
1.Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.
2. Click on the link Group IV services hall ticket for Document Verification on the home page.
3. Now go to the OTR dashboard.
4. Provider your credentials to log in, and submit to the link.
5. Now check your TNPSC Group IV Admit Card 2025 in a new window.
6. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News