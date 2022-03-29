TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment Notification 2022 Anytime Soon: CCSE Exam in June for 5255 Vacancies

TNPSC is looking for candidates for 5255 Group 4 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can check qualification, expected dates, exam dates below.

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment Notification 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is conducting the Combined Civil Services Examination 4 in the month of June 2022 for which the notification is expected anytime soon at tnpsc.gov.in. As per TNPSC Calendar, around 5255 candidates will be recruited under various posts under GROUP-IV & VAO.

As per the reports, vacancies will be filled for Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Officer, Junior Assistant (Non–Security), Junior Assistant (Security), Bill Collector Grade-I, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-Typist (Grade–III).

Once the TNPSC Group 4 Notification is released, applicants will be able to check, starting and the last date of submitting the application, exam date, vacancy break-up, post-wise qualification, selection method and procedure to submit the online application.

Previously, TNPSC had invited online applications for various posts such as Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade - III), Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor and Draftsman in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service and Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service in the scale of Rs. 5200 – 20,000 + Grade Pay in the year 2019.

Important Dates

TNPSC Group 4 Notification Date March 2022 Starting Date of Online Application March 2022 Last Date of Online Application to be announced TNPSC Group 4 Exam Date June 2022

TNPSC Group 4 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 5255

Post Code Name of Post 2025 Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Officer 2600 Junior Assistant (Non–Security) 2400 Junior Assistant (Security) 2500 Bill Collector Grade-I (Post Code:) 2800 Field Surveyor 2900 Draftsman 2200 Typist 2300 Steno-Typist (Grade–III)

TNPSC Group 4 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

VAO, Junior Assistant (Security), Junior Assistant (Non-Security), Bill Collector, and Draftsmen: SSLC exam with the minimum marks that can grant admission to higher secondary courses.

Typist - SSLC exam with the minimum marks that can grant admission to higher secondary courses and Government Technical Examination in typewriting.\

Steno-Typist (Grade – III): SSLC exam with the minimum marks that can grant admission to higher secondary courses, as well as Government Technical Examination both in typewriting and shorthand.

Field Surveyor: SSLC exam with the minimum marks that can grant admission to higher secondary courses. However, preference would be given to the candidates who are trained in the survey in industrial training institutes.

Age Limit:

VAO - 21 to 30 years

Other - 18 to 30 years

TNPSC Group 4 Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.

How to Apply for TNPSC Civil Service Exam 2022 ?