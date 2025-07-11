Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TNPSC Group 4 Shift, Reporting Timings: Check Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Shift Timings: The TNPSC has scheduled the Group 4 exam to be conducted on 12 July 2025. The exam will be conducted in offline mode with the total time duration being 3 hours. Know the exam timings, shift timings, and more in this article.

Jul 11, 2025, 13:27 IST
TNPSC Group 4 Exam Shift Timings

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Shift Timings: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has scheduled the TNPSC Group 4 exam to be held on 12 July 2025. The exam will be conducted in a single shift. The exam will be of 3 hours duration. The TNPSC Group 4 exam will be held in pen and paper mode. The exam will be conducted in English and Tamil medium. Candidates can download their admit cards and get all the information about the exam. The Group 4 exam shift timings are discussed in this article.

TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025: Shift Timings & Schedule

Candidates must check the exam shift timings and schedule so that they can reach the exam center on time without any hassles. Candidates must download their admit cards for detailed information.

Shift

Paper

Shift Timings

Shift 1

TNPSC Group 4

09:30 am to 12:30 pm

TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025: Reporting Time

The candidates who are going to appear for the Group 4 exam must reach the exam venue on time. The candidates must reach before the reporting time so that they get ample amount of time to prepare themselves for the exam.

Exam

Reporting Time

Exam Starts

Exam Ends

TNPSC Group 4

08:30 am

09:30 am

12:30 pm

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must remember some important details before going to the exam venue. They must keep these instructions in mind.

  • Candidates must carry the printout of their e-admit cards.

  • They must carry identification proof like aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, etc.

  • Candidates must carefully check their admit cards. If there is any discrepancy in the photograph, then they must carry 1-2 passport size photographs.

  • Candidates must remember that any kind of electronic gadgets are not welcomed inside the examination hall.

The candidates who are appearing for this year’s Group 4 exam must know the marking scheme of the exam. The TNPSC Group 4 exam will be conducted in offline mode. The exam consists of three sections. There will be a total of 200 questions which are divided among the three sections. Each question will carry 1.5 marks which makes the total marks to 300. Candidates are required to fetch 90 marks in order to qualify the exam.

Exam Mode

Offline

Sections 

  • General Tamil

  • General Studies

  • Aptitude and Mental Ability Test

Total Number of Questions

200

Marks per Question

1.5

Maximum Marks

300

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Negative Marking

No provision for negative marking

FAQs

  • What is the reporting time for TNPSC Group 4 exam?
    +
    The candidates must report at the exam centre art 08:30 am.
  • What are the shift timings of TNPSC Group 4 exam?
    +
    The TNPSC Group 4 exam will be held in a single shift from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm.

