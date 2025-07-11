TNPSC Group 4 Shift, Reporting Timings: Check Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Shift Timings: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has scheduled the TNPSC Group 4 exam to be held on 12 July 2025. The exam will be conducted in a single shift. The exam will be of 3 hours duration. The TNPSC Group 4 exam will be held in pen and paper mode. The exam will be conducted in English and Tamil medium. Candidates can download their admit cards and get all the information about the exam. The Group 4 exam shift timings are discussed in this article.

TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025: Shift Timings & Schedule

Candidates must check the exam shift timings and schedule so that they can reach the exam center on time without any hassles. Candidates must download their admit cards for detailed information.