Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 16 October 2023: Chance to Apply for 2900+ Various Jobs @IB, UPSC, UKPSC, NTPC

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 16 October 2023: Candidates who are looking for government jobs have the opportunity to apply for more than 2900+vacancies announced today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 16 October 2023. Yes, leading organisation of the country including UPSC, IB, NTPC, UKPSC and many more have released different jobs today.
One of the major job attractions for today's Top Five Government Jobs 2023 is 677 SA and MTS released by the The Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The recruitment drive launched by UKPSC for 1097 JE Posts is another major attraction for today.
Candidates can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.
Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.
UPSC Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|UPSC
|Posts Name
|Assistant Professor
|Number of Posts
|25
|Last Date
|02 November 2023
|Details Notification
UKPSC Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|UKPSC
|Posts Name
|Group C
|Number of Posts
|645
|Last Date
|October 27, 2023
|Details Notification
NTPC Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|NTPC
|Posts Name
|Engineering Trainees
|Number of Posts
|495
|Last Date
|October 20, 2023
|Details Notification
IB Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|Intelligence Bureau (IB)
|Posts Name
|SA and MTS
|Number of Posts
|677
|Last Date
|November 13, 2023
|Details Notification
UKPSC Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|Uttarakhand KPSC
|Posts Name
|Junior Engineer
|Number of Posts
|1097
|Last Date
|03 November 2023
|Details Notification
