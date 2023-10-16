Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 16 October 2023: Chance to Apply for 2900+ Various Jobs @IB, UPSC, UKPSC, NTPC

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 16 October 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 16 October 2023: Check Notification for IB, UPSC, UKPSC, NTPC & Others
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 16 October 2023: Check Notification for IB, UPSC, UKPSC, NTPC & Others

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 16 October 2023: Candidates who are looking for government jobs have the opportunity to apply for more than  2900+vacancies announced today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 16 October 2023. Yes, leading organisation of the country  including UPSC, IB, NTPC, UKPSC and many more have released different jobs today. 

One of the major job attractions for today's Top Five Government Jobs 2023 is 677 SA and MTS released by the The Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The recruitment drive launched by UKPSC for 1097 JE Posts is another major attraction for today. 

 Candidates can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for. 

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts. 

 

UPSC Recruitment 2023

Organisation UPSC 
Posts Name Assistant Professor 
Number of Posts  25
Last Date  02 November 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 


UKPSC Recruitment 2023

Organisation UKPSC 
Posts Name Group C 
Number of Posts   645 
Last Date  October 27, 2023 
Details Notification  Click Here 

 

NTPC Recruitment 2023

Organisation NTPC
Posts Name Engineering Trainees
Number of Posts  495
Last Date  October 20, 2023 
Details Notification  Click Here 

 

IB Recruitment 2023

Organisation Intelligence Bureau (IB)
Posts Name SA and MTS
Number of Posts  677 
Last Date  November 13, 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

 

UKPSC Recruitment 2023

Organisation Uttarakhand KPSC 
Posts Name Junior Engineer 
Number of Posts   1097 
Last Date  03 November 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

 

