UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 645 Group C Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited online applications for the various Group C posts on its official website. A total of 645 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 27, 2023.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of application: October 27, 2023
UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Assistant Agriculture Officer Class 3 ( Agriculture Department)-354
- Horticulture Supervisor Class 3 ( Horticulture Department)-245
- Horticulture inspector class 2 ( horticulture Department)-27
- Assistant Mushroom Development Officer, Class-2 (Horticulture Department)-3
- Assistant Training Officer Class-2 (Botany) (Horticulture Department)-3
- Assistant Training Officer Class-2 (Horticulture), (Horticulture Department)-3
- Assistant Plant Protection Officer, Class-2 (Horticulture Department)-2
- Fodder Assistant, Group-2 (Animal Husbandry Department)-3
- Fodder Assistant, Group-3 (Animal Husbandry Department)-5
UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)
|Post Name
|Group C
|Vacancies
|645
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|Uttarkhand
|Last Date for Online Application
|October 27, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
UKPSC Educational Qualification 2023
Assistant Agriculture Officer Class 3 ( Agriculture Department)-Candidates should have Graduate in Agriculture from any recognised university with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of July 1, 2023)
Candidates should have between 21 to 43 years.
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For UKPSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://psc.uk.gov.in/.
- Step 2: Click on the application link against Agriculture/Horticulture/Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam 2023
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.