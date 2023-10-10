UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 645 Group C Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited online applications for the 645 Group C posts on its official website. Check notification pdf and others.

Get all the details of UKPSC Recruitment here, apply online link

UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited online applications for the various Group C posts on its official website. A total of 645 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 27, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: October 27, 2023



UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Agriculture Officer Class 3 ( Agriculture Department)-354

Horticulture Supervisor Class 3 ( Horticulture Department)-245

Horticulture inspector class 2 ( horticulture Department)-27

Assistant Mushroom Development Officer, Class-2 (Horticulture Department)-3

Assistant Training Officer Class-2 (Botany) (Horticulture Department)-3

Assistant Training Officer Class-2 (Horticulture), (Horticulture Department)-3

Assistant Plant Protection Officer, Class-2 (Horticulture Department)-2

Fodder Assistant, Group-2 (Animal Husbandry Department)-3

Fodder Assistant, Group-3 (Animal Husbandry Department)-5

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) Post Name Group C Vacancies 645 Category Govt Jobs Job Location Uttarkhand Last Date for Online Application October 27, 2023 Mode of Apply Online

UKPSC Educational Qualification 2023

Assistant Agriculture Officer Class 3 ( Agriculture Department)-Candidates should have Graduate in Agriculture from any recognised university with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of July 1, 2023)

Candidates should have between 21 to 43 years.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For UKPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.