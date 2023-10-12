UKPSC JE Recruitment 2023 for 1097 Vacancies, Check Details Here

UKPSC JE Recruitment 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is hiring 1097 Junior Engineers. Candidates can check notification, online application link, the number of vacancies, important dates, eligibility, selection process and Other Details Here.

UKPSC JE Recruitment 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) published a short notice for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on 12 October 2023. According to the notice, the commission has a total of 1097 vacant posts. The online registration for the recruitment will start from 14 October and the last date of submitting an application is 03 November 2023.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam. The date of the exam will be notified in due course of time.

The detailed notification will be released shortly. The candidate then would be able to get information regarding the eligibility, selection process, salary, detailed application process

UKPSC JE Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application 14 October 2023 Last Date of Online Application 03 November 2023

UKPSC JE Highlights 2023

Name of the Exam Organization Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) Post Name Junior Engineer (JE) Vacancies 1097 Salary Rs. 44900- 142400/- (Level-7) Starting Date 14 October 2023 Last Date of Application 03 November 2023 Mode of Application Online Official Website psc.uk.gov.in

