Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 January 2021: Apply for 6800+ DC Bongaigaon, MKU, JKSSB, CISF and State Health Society (SHS) Bihar

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 06 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Jan 6, 2021 13:00 IST
Modified On: Jan 6, 2021 12:36 IST
Read in hindi
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 January 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 January 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 06 January 2021 for more than 6800+ vacancies in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bongaigaon, Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and State Health Society (SHS) Bihar Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU)

Post Name: Project Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 123

Last Date: 18 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Deputy Commissioner (DC), Bongaigaon

Post Name: Gaonbura Posts

Vacancies: 262

Last Date: 22 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Post Name: Assistant Sub Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 690

Last Date: 05 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Post Name: Junior Assistant, Junior Stenographer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1700

Last Date: 16 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1.  Organization: State Health Society (SHS) Bihar

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 4102

Last Date: 20 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationTop 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 January 2021: Apply for 6800+ DC Bongaigaon, MKU, JKSSB, CISF and State Health Society (SHS) Bihar
Last Date of SubmissionFeb 22, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next