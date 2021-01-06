Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 January 2021: Apply for 6800+ DC Bongaigaon, MKU, JKSSB, CISF and State Health Society (SHS) Bihar
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 06 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 06 January 2021 for more than 6800+ vacancies in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bongaigaon, Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and State Health Society (SHS) Bihar Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU)
Post Name: Project Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 123
Last Date: 18 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Deputy Commissioner (DC), Bongaigaon
Post Name: Gaonbura Posts
Vacancies: 262
Last Date: 22 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
Post Name: Assistant Sub Inspector Posts
Vacancies: 690
Last Date: 05 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
Post Name: Junior Assistant, Junior Stenographer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 1700
Last Date: 16 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: State Health Society (SHS) Bihar
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 4102
Last Date: 20 January 2021