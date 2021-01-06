Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 January 2021: Apply for 6800+ DC Bongaigaon, MKU, JKSSB, CISF and State Health Society (SHS) Bihar

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 06 January 2021 for more than 6800+ vacancies in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bongaigaon, Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and State Health Society (SHS) Bihar Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU)

Post Name: Project Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 123

Last Date: 18 February 2021

4. Organization: Deputy Commissioner (DC), Bongaigaon

Post Name: Gaonbura Posts

Vacancies: 262

Last Date: 22 February 2021

3. Organization: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Post Name: Assistant Sub Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 690

Last Date: 05 February 2021

2. Organization: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Post Name: Junior Assistant, Junior Stenographer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1700

Last Date: 16 January 2021

1. Organization: State Health Society (SHS) Bihar

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 4102

Last Date: 20 January 2021