CISF ASI Recruitment 2021: 690 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Sub Inspector Posts, Download Application Form @ cisf.gov.in

CISF ASI Recruitment 2021: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspectors through Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE) against the recruitment year 2020. All Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 February 2021.

Around 690 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector. However, the number of vacancies may increase/decrease at the time of final selection. The candidates who have completed 5 years of combined regular service as Head Constable/GD constable/Tradesman and constable are eligible to appear in the exam. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection criteria and other details here by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 5 February 2021

Last date of receipt of the application by respective application receiving DIsG: 12 February 2021

Completion of checking of service records at CISF SSG Noida: 12 March 2021

CISF ASI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Sub Inspector - 690 Posts

CISF ASI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be graduate from a recognized University.

CISF ASI Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

CISF ASI Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of service records, written exam, physical standard test, physical efficiency test, detailed medical exam. The final selection will be done on the basis of merit list to the provision.

Download CISF ASI Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CISF ASI Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the concerned zonal DIG of CISF by 5 February 2021. The candidates can check the official notification for more details.