Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–09 April 2020: Apply for 800+ Southern Railway, ESIC Faridabad, WB Health, FSSAI and Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital Delhi

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 09 April 2020 for 800+ more than vacancies in Southern Railway, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Faridabad, West Bengal Health Department WB, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital Delhi Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Southern Railway is seeking a job opportunity for the candidates for the post of Medical Personnel and Para Medical Personnel for its Divisional Railway Hospital, Arakkonam (Designated Hospital for managing COVID-19). Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15, 16 and 17 April 2020.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2020: 600 Vacancies Notified for CMP, Nursing Officer and Other Posts|Walk-In

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Faridabad has released the notification for the 66 posts Senior Resident/Tutor and Other Posts on its official website. Candidates can apply for Senior Resident, Tutor and other posts on the official website of ESIC-esic.nic.in. You will have to appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 15 April 2020.

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020 for 66 Senior Resident, Tutor and Other Posts, Apply @esic.nic.in

West Bengal Health Department, WB has invited applications for the 80 posts of 80 Unskilled Housekeeping and Cleaning Personnel for Malda Medical College and Hospital West Bengal. The eligible candidates can check the official notification available on the official website of Government of West Bengal, Health and Family Department.

WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 80 Unskilled Housekeeping Staff, Apply @wbhealth.gov.in

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications for the Director, Manager and other posts. Eligible applicants can apply for Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 20 April 2020.

FSSAI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 83 Director, Manager and Other Posts

Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 13 April 2020.