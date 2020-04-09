Southern Railway Recruitment 2020: 600 Vacancies Notified for CMP, Nursing Officer and Other Posts|Walk-In

Southern Railway Recruitment 2020: Southern Railway is seeking a job opportunity for the candidates for the post of Medical Personnel and Para Medical Personnel for its Divisional Railway Hospital, Arakkonam (Designated Hospital for managing COVID-19). Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15, 16 and 17 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application for Southern Railway Recruitment 2020: 15, 16 and 17 April 2020

Southern Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Practitioner - 72 Posts

Nursing Staff - 120 Posts

Lab Assistant - 24 Posts

Radiographer- 24 Posts

Hospital Attendant - 120 Posts

Housekeeping Assistant - 240 Posts

Southern Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Contract Medical Practitioner - Candidates with M.B.B.S. Degree and registered with the Indian Medical Council are eligible to apply.

Nursing Staff - Certified as a Registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council.

Lab Assistant - 12th (10+2 stage) with Science, plus Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) from a recognised university.

Radiographer- 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/Radiodiagnosis Technology (2 years course) from a cognized institution.

Hospital Attendant, Housekeeping Assistant - Candidate must be 10th passed.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Contract Medical Practitioner - 50 years

Nursing Staff - 20 to 40 years

Lab Assistant, Radiographer- 18 to 33 years

Hospital Attendant, Housekeeping Assistant - 18 to 30 years

How to apply for Southern Railway Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15, 16 and 17 April 2020 at Southern Railway Health Unit, Poonamalle High Road, Egmore, opp. Dina Thanthi office along with the documents.