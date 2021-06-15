Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 June 2021: Apply for 1900+ Odisha Police, MPPSC, HSSC, TMC and VNSGU

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 June 2021 for more than 1900+ vacancies in Odisha Police, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) and Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU)
Post Name: Legal Officer and Security Guard Posts
Vacancies: 52
Last Date: 22 June 2021
4. Organization: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC)
Post Name: MO/Senior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 64
Last Date: 28 June 2021
3. Organization: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)
Post Name: Constable Posts
Vacancies: 520
Last Date: 29 June 2021
2. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
Post Name: Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 576
Last Date: 24 June 2021
1. Organization: Odisha Police
Post Name: Sub Inspector and Constable Posts
Vacancies: 721
Last Date: 22 June 2021