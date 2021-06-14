MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 576 Vacancies @mppsc.nic.in, Apply online from 24 June onwards

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification out at mppsc.nic.in for 576 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 24 June onwards at mppsc.nic.in.

A total of 576 vacancies will be filled for Medical Officer Posts through this recruitment process out of which 144 vacancies are reserved for General Category, 60 are for OBC, 58 for EWS, 72 for SC, 242 for ST. The candidates can refer to this notification to know the eligibility, experience, qualification, age limit and other details about the recruitment.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 24 June 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 23 July 2021

Fee Payment Last Date: 23 July 2021

Exam Date: Notified Soon

Admit Card Available: Notified Soon

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 576 Posts

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding an MBBS Degree from a recognized University are eligible to apply. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - to active on 24 June

Official Website

How to apply for MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 26 June to 23 July 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General, other states - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST- Rs. 250/-

Latest Government Jobs:

DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021 for 53 Teacher and other Posts, Apply Online @ deoraipur.com

AP CFW Recruitment 2021 for 453 Civil Asst Surgeon Specialists posts, Download NHM AP Notification @cfw.ap.nic.in