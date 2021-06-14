Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 576 Vacancies @mppsc.nic.in, Apply online from 24 June onwards

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification out at mppsc.nic.in for 576 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jun 14, 2021 17:53 IST
MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021
MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 24 June onwards at mppsc.nic.in.

A total of 576 vacancies will be filled for Medical Officer Posts through this recruitment process out of which 144 vacancies are reserved for General Category, 60 are for OBC, 58 for EWS, 72 for SC, 242 for ST. The candidates can refer to this notification to know the eligibility, experience, qualification, age limit and other details about the recruitment.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 24 June 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 23 July 2021
  • Fee Payment Last Date: 23 July 2021
  • Exam Date: Notified Soon
  • Admit Card Available: Notified Soon

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Medical Officer - 576 Posts

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding an MBBS Degree from a recognized University are eligible to apply. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - to active on 24 June

Official Website

How to apply for MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 26 June to 23 July 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • General, other states - Rs. 500/-
  • SC/ST- Rs. 250/-

Latest Government Jobs:

DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021 for 53 Teacher and other Posts, Apply Online @ deoraipur.com

AP CFW Recruitment 2021 for 453 Civil Asst Surgeon Specialists posts, Download NHM AP Notification @cfw.ap.nic.in

FAQ

How to apply for MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 26 June to 23 July 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021?

Candidates between the age group of 21 to 40 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding an MBBS Degree from a recognized University are eligible to apply. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

What is the last date of application submission for MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021?

The last date of application submission is 23 July 2021.

What is the starting date for application submission for MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 24 June onwards at mppsc.nic.in.

How many vacancies will be recruited through MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021?

A total of 576 vacancies will be filled for Medical Officer Posts through this recruitment process.
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationMPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 576 Vacancies @mppsc.nic.in, Apply online from 24 June onwards
Notification DateJun 14, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJul 23, 2021
CityBhopal
StateMadhya Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Medical , Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 5 =
Post

Comments