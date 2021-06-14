MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 576 Vacancies @mppsc.nic.in, Apply online from 24 June onwards

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 24 June onwards at mppsc.nic.in.
A total of 576 vacancies will be filled for Medical Officer Posts through this recruitment process out of which 144 vacancies are reserved for General Category, 60 are for OBC, 58 for EWS, 72 for SC, 242 for ST. The candidates can refer to this notification to know the eligibility, experience, qualification, age limit and other details about the recruitment.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 24 June 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 23 July 2021
- Fee Payment Last Date: 23 July 2021
- Exam Date: Notified Soon
- Admit Card Available: Notified Soon
MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Medical Officer - 576 Posts
MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding an MBBS Degree from a recognized University are eligible to apply. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.
MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Online Application Link - to active on 24 June
How to apply for MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 26 June to 23 July 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- General, other states - Rs. 500/-
- SC/ST- Rs. 250/-
Latest Government Jobs:
DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021 for 53 Teacher and other Posts, Apply Online @ deoraipur.com
AP CFW Recruitment 2021 for 453 Civil Asst Surgeon Specialists posts, Download NHM AP Notification @cfw.ap.nic.in