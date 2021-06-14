DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021 for Teacher and other Posts, Apply Online @deoraipur.com

DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification is released for Teacher and other Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021: District Education Officer, Raipur has released a recruitment to the post of Lecturer, Teacher, Assistant Teacher, Laboratory Assistant, Head Teacher, Computer Teacher, Exercise Teacher, Librarian, Assistant Grade Bhrtya & Chowkidar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 24 June 2021

DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Lecturer - 14 Posts

Teacher - 6 Posts

Assistant Teacher - 5 Posts

Laboratory Assistant

Head Teacher - 2 Posts

Computer Teacher - 1 Post

Exercise Teacher - 1 Post

Librarian- 1 Post

Accountant - 1 Post

Assistant Grade - 1 Post

Bhrtya - 4 Posts

Chowkidar - 1 Post



Note: (For more details, please refer to the official notification provided below)

DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Lecturer - The candidate must have a second division graduation degree with B.Ed. Degree.

Assistant Teacher - The candidate must be higher secondary passed with 50% Marks with D.Ed. Or D.L.Ed.

Head Teacher - The candidate must be a second division graduation degree and D.Ed. Or D.L.Ed.

Computer Teacher - Higher Education Exam Passed or DP.Ed. Or B.P.Ed. Along with graduation.

Exercise Teacher - 1 Post

Librarian- The candidate must have passed Graduation and B.Lib.

Accountant - Higher Secondary Passed; DCA/PGDCA passed with 8000 Depression per hour.

Assistant Grade - The candidate must have passed senior secondary from a recognized Board.

Bhrtya/Chowkidar -The candidate must be 8th passed.

Download DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official website

How to apply for DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the post through online mode on or before 24 June 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. The link to the notification can be accessed by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

APS Jaipur Recruitment 2021 for Teacher, UDC, LDC & Other Posts, Download APS Notification @ apsjaipur.edu.in