APS Jaipur Recruitment 2021 for Teacher, UDC, LDC & Other Posts, Download APS Notification @ apsjaipur.edu.in

How to apply for APS Jaipur Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with documents to the Army Public School Jaipur. Also Demand Draft of Rs 100/- in favour of Army Public School, Jaipur alongwith above documents.

What is the qualification required for APS Jaipur Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding 10+2, Graduation, Post Graduation, B.Ed. D.E.Ed. and other equivalent qualification can apply to mentioned posts. Candidates can refer to the above article to know post wise details of the recruitment drive.

What is the last date of application submission for APS Jaipur Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 June 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through APS Jaipur Recruitment 2021?

A total of 58 vacancies will be recruited for the post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Administrative Officer, UDC, LDC, Receptionist & CLT (Computer Lab Technician).