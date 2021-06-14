APS Jaipur Recruitment 2021 for Teacher, UDC, LDC & Other Posts, Download APS Notification @ apsjaipur.edu.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

APS Jaipur Recruitment 2021: Army Public School Jaipur has released a recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Administrative Officer, UDC, LDC, Receptionist & CLT (Computer Lab Technician). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 June 2021. A total of 58 vacancies will be recruited.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 28 June 2021

APS Jaipur Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Administrative - 1 Post
  • UDC - 1 Post
  • LDC - 2 Posts
  • Receptionist - 1 Post
  • CLT (Computer Lab Technician) - 1 Post
  • PGT English - 1 Post
  • PGT Physics - 1 Post
  • PGT Chemistry - 1 Post
  • PGT Maths - 1 Post
  • PGT History -1 Post
  • PGT Physical Education -1 Post
  • TGT English - 3 Posts
  • TGT Hindi - 1 Post
  • TGT SST - 5 Posts
  • TGT Maths - 5  Posts
  • TGT Science - 3 Posts
  • TGT Computer Science - 1 Post
  • TGT Physical Education - 4 Posts
  • PRT General - 21 Posts
  • PRT Special Educator - 1 Post
  • TGT French - 1 Post
  • TGT German - 1 Post

APS Jaipur Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Administrative - The candidate must be a Graduate of a recognized University.
  • UDC -B.Com or 15 years of service as a clerk, computer literate. Computer Savy (12000 key depressions per hour. Knowledge of relevant software application used by the school.
  • LDC - Graduate or ten years of service as a clerk. Computer Literate. Knowledge of computer literate. Knowledge of relevant software application used by the school.
  • Receptionist - Graduate or ten years of service as a clerk. Computer literate. Knowledge of Computer MS Office (Speed 1200 Key Depression per hours). Basic Knowledge of accounting. Good communication skills.
  • CLT (Computer Lab Technician) - Min 10+2 with one-year diploma in computer science and knowledge of Hardware, Peripherals and Networking.
  • PGT English, PGT Physics, PGT Chemistry, PGT Maths, PGT History -The candidates who have passed post-graduation in the concerned subject with B.Ed. & minimum 50% each. The candidate should have passed the online screening exam conducted by AWES and should be in possession of a valid scorecard.
  • PGT Physical Education -Post Graduate in Physical Education or equivalent degree from a recognized University. Valid Score Card.
  • TGT English, TGT Hindi, TGT SST, TGT Maths, TGT Science - Graduation in relevant subject with B.Ed. And equivalent with 50% Marks. CTET/TET qualified with 60% Marks. The candidate should have passed the online screening exam conducted by AWES and should be in possession of a valid scorecard.
  • TGT Computer Science - B.Ed. in computer science/B.Sc. in computer science/B.Sc. With a one-year post-graduate diploma in computer science from University or recognized Institutions.
  • TGT Physical Education - Graduate with 2 years diploma in Elementary Education DE.Ed./B.Ed. With a minimum of 50% marks on each. The candidate who has qualified as B.Ed. And not DE.Ed. Should have done a six-month bridge course in elementary education from a recognized University. Valid score and CTET/TET qualified with 60% marks.
  • PRT Special Educator - Graduation with B.Ed. Special Education or B.Ed. General with one-year diploma in Special Education.

Download APS Jaipur Recruitment 2021 Notification

APS Jaipur Recruitment 2021 Application Form

Official Website

How to apply for APS Jaipur Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with documents to the Army Public School Jaipur. Also Demand Draft of Rs 100/- in favour of Army Public School, Jaipur along with the above documents.

 

Job Summary
Notification APS Jaipur Recruitment 2021 for Teacher, UDC, LDC & Other Posts, Download APS Notification @ apsjaipur.edu.in
Notification DateJun 14, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJun 28, 2021
CityJaipur
StateRajasthan
CountryIndia
Organization Army Public School
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary, PG Diploma, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Education, Other Funtional Area
