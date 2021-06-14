AP CFW Recruitment 2021 for 453 Civil Asst Surgeon Specialists posts, Download NHM AP Notification @cfw.ap.nic.in

AP CFW Recruitment 2021 Notification out for 453 Vacancies of Civil Asst Surgeon Specialist. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

AP CFW Recruitment 2021 Notification: Health Medical & Family Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Civil Asst Surgeon Specialist against the advertisement number 01/2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at cfw.ap.nic.in from 14 June 2021 onwards. The last date of application for submission of application is 28 June 2021.

A total of 453 vacancies will be recruited through the recruitment process. Candidates can go through this recruitment notification to know the eligibility criteria, qualification details, age limit and other details required of a candidate while applying for the recruitment drive.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 14 June 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 28 June 2021

AP CFW Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist - 453 Posts

AP CFW Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed PG Degree / Diploma / DNB in that particular speciality or its equivalent; Candidates must be registered on a permanent basis with the State Medical Council of Andhra Pradesh in India Constituted under MCI Act.

AP CFW Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

AP CFW Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 53500/-

Download AP CFW Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for AP CFW Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on DME and APVVP recruitment portal (https://dmeaponline.com) from 10:00 AM on 14 June 2021 to 05:30 PM on 28 June 2021. The last date for receipt of Demand Draft in the office of the Commissioner, APVVP, Gollapudi, Vijayawada by registered post/courier/speed post or in person is on or before 05:30 PM on 28 June 2021.

AP CFW Recruitment 2021 Application Fee